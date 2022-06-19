Analysis: Vasco becomes vice-leader of Serie B with scares, beautiful goal and a hint of Maurício’s work | vasco

With four days of training since he took charge of Vasco, Maurício Souza debuted with a victory that assures the team the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brasileirão and also opens seven points for the fifth place in the table. The 1-0 over Londrina was complicated, with many scares, but also with a hint of the work of the new coach.

Proof of this was the beautiful winning goal, in a bid completed with a not-so-beautiful finish by Raniel, who bumped into goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira and pushed anyway to the back of the net. Vertical and objective, the entire play lasts 22 seconds and passes through the feet of eight players after being born from a goal kick.

It’s no coincidence: the proposal to play stand-up games, reducing the number of direct connection attempts, is one of Maurício’s main goals. And it was the coach’s most evident contribution to the victory, as he himself acknowledged in the press conference after the game. Andrey stood out and was Vasco’s best player in the match in that sense – he’s the only one who receives the ball twice on goal, for example.

Overall, however, Londrina was better. Vasco abused his mistakes away from home and almost paid dearly at times. Thiago Rodrigues had to make a great save with Coutinho’s kick and even saw Jhonny Lucas’ finish on the post, both in the first half.

– Our first objective is not to get here and put on a show, but to make Vasco return to Serie A. We leave here knowing what has to evolve, but happy because with that spirit no one will take Vasco out of the First Division – said the coach at the press conference after the match.

Vasco had a very bad first half in Londrina. In order not to fall behind on the scoreboard, he had the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (as usual) and also a little luck.

Andrey, who had just returned from the Brazilian under-20 team, was Vasco’s thermometer away from home. While the boy did not enter the game, the team had difficulty creating and still suffocated. In a wrong turn of the ball from Nenê to Anderson Conceição, for example, Londrina stole the ball and forced Thiago to make a great save in Coutinho’s kick. From 13 to 19 minutes, the hosts reached the goal with danger three times.

Normally a security pit on the right, right-back Gabriel Dias had a lackluster performance. He faltered in at least two moves and left the field injured before the break without making a single tackle. Weverton got into the role well, was responsible for Vasco’s first shot towards the goal (in the second half) and ended the game with 25 hits in 31 pass attempts.

Vasco only managed to get a well-crafted move in the 26th minute, when Nenê and Gabriel Pec gave back heels in the sequence, and Andrey crossed for Getúlio’s shot out. At that moment, the 18-year-old midfielder was already more active, but it is clear that Maurício Souza will have work on the issue of the ball out if he has to depend only on Andrey. It is something that will need to be worked on.

Very confident in the fight and pillars of Vasco’s defensive consistency in Serie B, Quintero and Anderson Conceição several times opt for the pass to the side instead of the vertical, forward. Probably out of lack of confidence. Thiago also didn’t have much success in opening the ball directly on the sides. After the second or third failed attempt, the goalkeeper heard from Nenê: “If you press on it, it will break in front”.

Vasco’s goal came just two minutes into the second half, which destabilized Londrina (which was better until then) at the same time it gave an injection of confidence to Cruzmaltino players.

The whole thing was very beautiful (watch the video below). It starts with a short goal kick from Thiago Rodrigues to Andrey. The ball passes through Quintero, Weverton, Figueiredo and Andrey (again) until it reaches Edimar on the left. The side crosses, Nenê deflects and Raniel pushes inside. Fourth goal by the striker, Vasco’s top scorer in Serie B, but who hadn’t scored since the victory over Ponte Preta almost two months ago.

After that, Vasco no longer reached the goal with danger. In a normally natural reaction to those who open the scoring, he ended up retreating and bet on a more reactive game, especially from the moment in which Londrina started to gather their attackers in the area. It was long minutes for the Vasco residents.

The hosts created at least four real chances in the second half – in the biggest one, Thiago went out to muffle his feet, the ball exploded on Matheus Lucas and didn’t enter by a matter of centimeters. There were 16 submissions by Londrina against 9 by Vasco, who previously showed that he learned to play according to the music in Série B. In the end, what matters is to win.

