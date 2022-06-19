Anderson Conceição catches Raniel dancing in Vasco’s dressing room after victory over Londrina | vasco

The atmosphere in Vasco’s locker room is one of the best after the victory over Londrina, the team’s third in a row in Serie B. After the 1-0 over Londrina, defender Anderson Conceição caught Raniel in a moment of deconcentration. the attacker, who scored the goal of the match appeared dancing on her partner’s social media (video above) .

Coach Maurício Souza mentioned the celebration of Vasco’s athletes in the locker room and praised the attitude of the cast, which has responded with great dedication in the games.

– I really value the goal (worked since the defense), but I still value the game, which many don’t find so beautiful, but that later we see a group in the locker room devoid of vanity and vibrating – highlighted the coach in a press conference.

Raniel’s joy is also related to the moment of the striker, who hasn’t scored goals since the fourth round of Serie B and had lost his starting spot. This Saturday, he replaced Getúlio at halftime to give Vasco the victory away from home.

– Good to score again, striker lives on goals. I thank God for the opportunity and for always giving me strength, and our team too, because without them I can’t do anything. The most important thing is the three points that we deserved – said Raniel on leaving the field.

Vice-leader of Serie B with 27 points, Vasco returns to the field next Friday, at 7 pm, in São Januário, against Operário-PR, for the 14th round of the competition.

