Anitta celebrates Maria Oliveira’s victory in the UFC: “Penetra good people” | combat

Maria Oliveira became famous after crashing into Anitta’s party in Las Vegas, and the superstar didn’t forget about the fighter. After the victory of “Spider Girl” at UFC this Saturday, in Austin (USA), the singer celebrated the result conquered by her friend on social networks.

1 of 2 Maria Oliveira at Anitta’s party — Photo: Personal archive Maria Oliveira at Anitta’s party — Photo: Personal archive

“The crasher at my birthday party, guys, remember?? So, she’s a UFC fighter and won a fight today hahaha,” wrote Anitta on Twitter.

The international singer even joked about what had happened: “Now I was here thinking… if I had gone to kick her out of the party by the fingernail like I do with abused crashers… she = a fighter, I = never killed a cockroach.. . poor thing anitta .. God is good and sent a fighter fighter really nice people hahaha”.

UFC Kattar vs Emmett

June 18, 2022 in Austin (USA)

MAIN CARD

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Kevin Holland defeated Tim Means via submission 1:28 of R2

Joaquin Buckley defeated Albert Duraev by TKO at 5:00 of R2

Damir Ismagulov defeated Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gregory Robocop defeated Julian Marquez by knockout at 3:18 of R1

Adrian Yanez defeated Tony Kelley by TKO at 3:49 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Natália Silva defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells defeated Court McGee by KO at 1:34 of R1

Ricardo Carcacinha defeated Danny Chavez by knockout at 1min12s of R1

Maria Oliveira defeated Glorinha de Paula by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann defeated Eddie Wineland by TKO at 59s of R1

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn by TKO at 4:25 of R2

Roman Dolidze defeated Kyle Daukaus by knockout at 1min13s of R1