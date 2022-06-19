Arrived at?! Redmi Note 10 5G receives MIUI 13 with Android 12 in Brazil

Xiaomi started releasing MIUI 13 based on Android 12 for several of its phones a few months ago. Recently, the Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 devices were covered by the update. The Redmi Note 10 5G was among the models that received the novelty in China, and now Brazilian users will also be able to try the new operating system.

TudoCelular confirmed that MIUI 13 is already being released for the Redmi Note 10 5G in Brazil. The available version is the global stable one, identified by the code 13.0.2.0.SKSEUXM. In addition to the general news and improvements aimed at the system, the update brings the May 2022 security patch.