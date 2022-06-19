At Botafogo, Luís Castro tries to get closer to exploits that yielded titles in Qatar and Ukraine

Botafogo’s 1-0 victory over São Paulo, in the previous round of the Brazilian Championship, served to reassure coach Luis Castro. Despite being backed by businessman John Textor and not taking a direct risk of being fired, the demands of the fans have already risen in tone after the recent defeats. But against Internacional today at 18:00 (Brasília time), in Beira-Rio, the Portuguese player doesn’t just need to win in order not to let the climate of mistrust return. It also aims to get closer to the use that yielded titles in previous works.

Castro has had more difficulties in the beginning in alvinegro than in his last stints. There are 14 games ahead of Botafogo with six wins, three draws and five defeats – 50% success. At the moment, the proximity of the relegation zone worries despite being in the cake that is also close to the G6 of the Brazilian.

Even more so because in this same period, in his two most prominent works, the use was considerably better. At Al-Duhail, in Qatar, for example, he had ten wins, two draws and two defeats. A great record of 76.19% of points won. There, he won the Emir Cup.

At Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, he raised the Ukrainian League and had an overwhelming start: he had 12 wins and two defeats — an 85.71% success rate. To have an idea, if Luis Castro managed to repeat this beginning with Botafogo in the Brazilian, the alvinegro would be the leader of the competition.

This difficulty is explained in the cultural differences of the countries and mainly in the crowd factor. In Ukraine, Castro always had the grandstand by his side due to the beautiful beginning of work. In Qatar, little was charged because there is not an organized mass in the country like there is in Brazil.

At Nilton Santos, the Portuguese is having to deal with charges, boos and recently even the invasion of Espaço Lonier, CT of the club, last Wednesday. To take the pressure off, Castro will have to adapt as soon as possible to the new scenario and the new culture.

Against Internacional, the tendency is for defender Joel Carli to continue as a starter even if Luís Castro returns to the old scheme with two defenders, with two defenders. That’s because Kanu and Victor Cuesta are suspended for the match against Internacional — the Argentine played against São Paulo because the Portuguese coach opted for a formation with three defenders.

On the Internacional side, the atmosphere is one of celebration for the good phase with coach Mano Menezes. But the commander will have trouble scaling the team. Firstly, because he won’t be able to count on the steering wheel Rodrigo Dourado. The athlete was released to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations at Atlético San Luís, which agreed to sign the player.

Left-back Renê is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh and is out. Moses gains straight in the position. Midfielder Carlos De La Pena and striker Taison are available again after serving a suspension in the previous round for receiving the third yellow card.