Atlético beats Flamengo, enters the G-4 and relieves pressure on Turco

In a full Mineirão afternoon, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 2-0, with goals from Nacho Fernández and Ademir, and relieved the pressure on coach Turco Mohamed. With the result, Galo reached 21 points, took 4th place and entered the G-4 of the Brazilian. With 15, Fla is in 14th.

With a lot of tactical application, willingness and in front of an unproductive rival, Galo was superior throughout the game and prevailed in all aspects.

Next Wednesday (22), the rivals meet again, but in a duel valid for the Copa do Brasil. The first game for the round of 16 will be at Mineirão, at 21:30.

Who did well: Nacho sets the pace Image: HEDGARD MORAES/UAI PHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Scorer of the goal, Nacho Fernández was the thermometer of the Galo in the match. Accurate in passing and distribution, the Argentine moved a lot and was in the right place to open the scoring at Mineirão.

Who was bad: Vitinho erased

Chosen to replace Bruno Henrique, Vitinho did not justify the option of Dorival Jr. Opened preferentially on the left side, shirt 11 was null in the frame and slow when it came to recompose. Below the rotation that the game called for, he was replaced by Marinho at halftime.

Atlético-MG’s game: suffocation in the rival and application

Atlético had as a strategy to use the edges of the field to try to reach the attack. On the right side, Mariano was very participative, as was Keno on the left side. Turco Mohamed’s team suffocated the opponent in the marking and came out in a block to try to attack. Galo played a game marked by a lot of tactical application and deserved the victory from start to finish.

Flamengo: harmless performance

Flamengo had great difficulty to go out playing and was easily canceled by the good marking of the rival. Slow in the exchange of passes and without any inspiration, Fla was a predictable team and little threatened Éverson’s goal. In marking, the team only met a little more with the entry of Arão in the place of Andreas, but the fragile performance lights up a warning in Gávea.

Chronology

At 34 of the first half, Keno headed, Diego Alves hit and Nacho completed for the goal. In the 39th minute of the second half, Ademir received from Hulk and hit low to widen.

Jair gets the worst

In a casual ball dispute with João Gomes, in the 30th minute of the first half, midfielder Jair got the worst and fractured a finger. The player left the field and was replaced by Otávio.

idol support

Diagnosed with a multi-ligament knee injury, striker Bruno Henrique was not forgotten by the club. In today’s match, Fla entered the field with the inscription “Força, BH27” on his shirt.

grandstand at party

When the teams entered the field, the Atletico fans formed a mosaic that had the inscription “Win”. The party was prepared at dawn from Saturday to Sunday at Mineirão.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG X FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 13th Round

Place: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: June 19, 2022, Saturday

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: Nacho Fernández, in the 34th minute of the first half; Ademir, in the 39th minute of the second half

Yellow cards: Marine (FLA); Nacho, Mariano (ATL)

red cards:

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernandez (Rever); Vargas (Ademir), Keno (Rubens) and Hulk (Sasha). Coach: Turco Mohamed.

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes (Diego), Andreas Pereira (Willian Arão), Everton Ribeiro (Lázaro) and Arrascaeta; Vitinho (Marinho) and Gabigol (Pedro). Coach: Dorival Junior.