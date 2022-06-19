Atlético-MG performances: Mariano teaches on the side, Allan is a “guard dog” in the middle, and Nacho and Ademir score | athletic-mg

Mariano Match of the side, who won by a lot the individual duel with Vitinho. The red-black striker managed to do little in the attack, and suffered with the rise of Atlético-MG’s shirt 25 to the attack. In Galo’s second goal, a wonderful launch for Hulk to support Ademir. One of the best, if not the best on the field. Note: 9

Keno:

He started the match with little incisiveness, due to Flamengo’s good marking on the right side (Galo’s attacking left). But from the middle of the first half, the performance grew a lot. It was almost his goal that opened the scoring, in the header that had a great defense by Diego Alves – on the rebound, Nacho scored. In addition, it was always an incisive option for speed and dribbling on the left side. Grade: 7.5

Vargas

Great news in the lineup, it was perhaps one of the biggest differences between this Sunday’s Rooster and recent disappointing performances. With him, Turco can scale the team more closely than he would with Zaracho, who remains in the DM and is sorely missed. Vargas was a great attacking option, both in the double with Mariano and in the plays through the middle with Nacho and Hulk. note: 7.5

1 of 4 Nacho celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal with Mariano — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Nacho celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal with Mariano — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Alan:

Action to remember those of 2021, of one of the best midfielders in Brazilian football. In a positioning more similar to what he did with Cuca – closer to the defenders and being a key player in the ball out -, he was very solid in intelligent marking with the ball at his feet. match. note: 8.5

nacho

If he was not as participative with the ball as in other matches, he left a lot of desire on the field and had a decisive appearance. Class of positioning and opportunism to take advantage of Diego Alves’ rebound on Keno’s header and open the game’s score for Galo. Note: 8

octavio

Not that Jair was bad on the field, but Otávio’s entry (due to the fatality with shirt 8) left Atlético’s defensive system even more adjusted. Solid and intense performance of shirt 5. Grade: 7.5

ademir

Fumacinha wasn’t doing well as a starter, but such speed is quite an asset coming off the bench and catching the most tired opponents. He was even awarded a ball anchored in the measure by Hulk, to score the goal that defined the victory. Grade: 7.5

3 of 4 Allan, Atlético-MG midfielder in the match against Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Allan, Atlético-MG midfielder in the match against Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Everson: 7.5

Mariano: 9

Nathan Silva: 7

Junior Alonso: 7

Guilherme Arana: 6.5

Alan: 8.5

Jair: 6.5

(Octavio: 7.5)

Nacho: 8

(Rever: unmarked)

Vargas: 7

(Ademir: 7.5)

Keno: 7.5

(Ruben: 6)

Hulk: 6.5

(Sasha: unmarked)

