Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Sunday, Atlético-MG and Flamengo face each other at Mineirão, at 16:00, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian. Currently, Galo is sixth in the table, with 18 points. Rubro-Negro, in turn, appears in tenth, with 15 points conquered.

At Atlético-MG, coach Antonio Mohamed counts on the return of Allan and Jair, who served automatic suspension in the last round, against Ceará. On the other hand, Zaracho remains in physical transition and is left out once again.

In Flamengo, the list of embezzlement is longer. Bruno Henrique, with a multi-ligament injury in his right knee, David Luiz, with pain in the back of the thigh, and Thiago Maia, with a fever, join Santos, Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França as casualties.

Isla, in turn, was released to negotiate by Universidad Católica, from Chile, and should no longer play for Flamengo. The good news is the return of Rodrigo Caio and Marinho, who were absent against Cuiabá, on Wednesday (see Fla’s related list).

DATASHEET

Atletico MG vs Flamengo

Stadium: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: June 19, 2022 at 4 pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

fourth referee: Alex Ang Ribeiro (MG)

VAR: Alex Ang Ribeiro (RN)

where to watch: Globo, Premiere and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

ATLETICO-MG (Coach: Turco Mohamed)

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Rubens (Eduardo Vargas) and Nacho Fernández; Keno and Hulk.

suspended:-

hanging: Rubens, Éverson, Antonio Mohamed (technician), Mariano and Nacho Fernández

embezzlement: Zaracho (physical transition)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas (Filipe Luís); João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro; Vitinho (Lazaro), Arrascaeta and Gabigol.

suspended:-

hanging: Matheuzinho, Lázaro, Andreas Pereira and João Gomes

embezzlement: Santos, Fabrício Bruno, Matheus França, Bruno Henrique, David Luiz (DM), Thiago Maia (fever) and Isla (released)