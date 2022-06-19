Atltico-MG X Flamengo – Superesportes

47
1 time
End of the first half at the Mineiro stadium.
46
1 time
Flamengo’s defender fumbles alone and returns the ball to the hosts.
45
1 time
Go up the plate with two minutes added.
43
1 time
Forward Hulk dominates in the area and kicks on Flamengo’s mark!
42
1 time
We have reached the final stretch of the first stage and for now, the Minas Gerais team is doing well.
41
1 time
Keno gets service on the lawn after taking the jackpot.
40
1 time
Flamenguista Joo Gomes tries it from afar, the ball deflects midway and dies with goalkeeper Everson.
39
1 time
Partial victory leaves Galo in the G4 of the Brazilian.
38
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.
37
1 time
Gabriel tries to prop up Vitinho and whoever gets the ball Mariano.
36
1 time
verton Ribeiro risks a quick response and soon ends up disarmed.
35
1 time
GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! Nacho takes the goalkeeper’s rebound and completes the first to open the marker in Mineiro!
35
1 time
GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!
34
1 time
Mineiro team out of the ball in the rival’s area and Pablo takes one more for Rubro-Negro.
33
1 time
Galo exchanges Jair for Otvio.
32
1 time
It looks like the injury was on the finger of the rooster player’s hand.
31
1 time
Game stopped for medical care for player Jair, from Atltico.
30
1 time
Long throw by Verton Ribeiro and the ball is safe for Atlético goalkeeper Everson.
29
1 time
Arrascaeta sends low poison into the area and defender Nathan Silva, connected, arrives pecking at the round.
28
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.
27
1 time
Galo doesn’t take advantage of another corner kick from the left.
26
1 time
Arana catches live leftovers, releases the blow and the ball stamps on the Flamengo mark!
25
1 time
Arana feints Andreas and the Atltico crowd gets up.
23
1 time
Mariano appears well in the match and ends up with an attempt by Ayrton Lucas.
22
1 time
Hulk misses defender Pablo.
21
1 time
Gomes receives a short corner and gets up; defense takes it anyway with Allan, head.
20
1 time
Ball possession: Atltico-MG 55%x45% Flamengo.
18
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.
17
1 time
Flamengo gets the ball and the home fans boo.
16
1 time
Arana triggered on the left and takes off a lift, but the defense goes up and cuts with Rodrigo Caio.
15
1 time
Arrascaeta takes a free-kick in the area and no one from Flamengo takes the opportunity to complete a goal.
14
1 time
Vitinho looks in pain and worries in Rubro-Negro.
13
1 time
Brazilian, ended yesterday: Santos 2×2 RB Bragantino, Cuiab 0x0 Cear.
12
1 time
Keno puts speed on the counter, but misses the pass that would be for teammate Hulk.
11
1 time
EVERSON!!! Galo goalkeeper stretches out and saves two submissions from Flamengo!
10
1 time
Another foul, this time by Jair in the Uruguayan Arrascaeta.
9
1 time
verton Ribeiro tries to advance and is missed by Arana.
8
1 time
Atltico-MG is the current champion of the Brazilian Championship.
7
1 time
Nacho takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area; Pablo goes up on the second floor to head off the danger.
6
1 time
De Arrascaeta tries to throw on the left and comes out with the ball and all.
5
1 time
Gabigol escapes on the right and fails to cross the area; Galo’s defender cuts with Nacho.
4
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.
3
1 time
Hulk faces Ayrton Lucas from the right and the flamengo player gets the better of the move.
two
1 time
In the first kick of the match, Atleticano Allan risks the entrance of the area and the ball goes up too much.
1
1 time
Galo exchanges passes from foot to foot studies the carioca team.
0
1 time
WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Atltico-MG x Flamengo for the Brazilian. Rooster exit.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and the match will start in Minas.
0
1 time
Flamengo fans also appear in good numbers in the stands.
0
1 time
Without Bruno Henrique (injured), Vitinho remains among the starting points of the Carioca team.
0
1 time
At Galo, a highlight was the return of midfielders Allan and Jair after automatic card suspension.
0
1 time
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22. Follow the match in real time and minute by minute.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in Flamengo: Santos, David Luiz, Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in the Rooster: Zaracho and Savinho.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 25 degrees in Belo Horizonte.
0
1 time
Fans slowly arriving in Mineiro.
0
1 time
Fla: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Vitinho and Gabigol.
0
1 time
Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Keno and Hulk.
0
1 time
Galo and Flamengo are officially cast!
0
1 time
Brazilian, ended yesterday: Santos 2×2 RB Bragantino, Cuiab 0x0 Cear.
0
1 time
WHISTLE! Raphael Claus (SP) will be the referee of the match.
0
1 time
In Belo Horizonte, teams try to get closer to the first places in the competition.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG and Flamengo face each other for the 13th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 16:00 at the Mineiro stadium.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans. Today game day for the Brazilian Championship!