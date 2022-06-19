Bagnaia confirms good pace, holds Quartararo and takes pole in Germany – MotoGP News

Francesco Bagnaia won his third pole of the year (Photo: Disclosure/MotoGP)

On a track where the track record was not so favorable, Ducati was able to smile at the resounding performance of Francesco Bagnaia: leader in most of the practices, owner of the new fastest lap record at Sachsenring and pole position at the 2022 German GP The Italian clocked 1min19s931 – the only one in the range of 1min19s – and won his third honorable position of the season.

Fabio Quartararo tried everything to take the pole from Pecco, but he couldn’t by 0s076. Still, he will start alongside his rival in tomorrow’s race. Who closes the front row is Johann Zarco, who was 0s099 from the leader. Aleix Espargaró and Fabio Di Giannantonio complete the top-5, respectively.

Francesco Bagnaia is pole in Germany (Photo: Disclosure / MotoGP)

Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Jorge Martín, Maverick Viñales, Takaaki Nakagami, Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir close the top-12 of the German GP.

The MotoGP start for the German GP, ​​at Sachsenring, is scheduled for 09:00 (Brasília) this Sunday (19). O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

FP4: Quartararo holds Bagnaia and leads last practice session

Under very high weather conditions – sun of 32ºC, with 49ºC of track temperature and relative humidity of 24% -, Francesco Bagnaia arrived as the name to beat, as he led last Friday with the best time conquered in the FP2, in addition to being the pointer this Saturday morning (18), in the third practice session. The Italian’s time was 1min19s765 – a new record at the Sachsenring track.

Quartararo leading FP4 (Video: MotoGP)

Before the start of the fourth free practice, Suzuki announced that Álex Rins had ended his participation in the German GP. According to the pilot, he felt pain in his left wrist and, therefore, preferred to leave to recover and return well in Assen. Álex was involved in an accident with Takaaki Nakagami at the Catalunya GP and had been cleared for the German stage.

Free practice 4 was delayed due to technical problems, due to a power outage in the circuit. When everything was settled, the drivers took to the track with 30 minutes on the clock. Francesco Bagnaia was the first to take the lead: 1min21s613. Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaró were behind.

Miller crash (Video: MotoGP)

Jack Miller jumped into second position, 0s061 behind his teammate. Miguel Oliveira was the next timer when he dropped to 1min21s417, but it didn’t last long. Quartararo took the lead with 1min21s065. But Pecco beat that mark with 1min21s0041, 0s024 of the current champion.

Aleix Espargaró hit the ground at turn 13, but got up without too much trouble. Then Jack Miller also fell at the same spot – he was even under investigation, as he apparently fell during a yellow flag. Meanwhile, #20 regained the lead with 1min21s065, leaving Pecco 0s054 behind.

Q1: Di Giannantonio secures the spot with ease; Bezecchi gets it in the end

Miguel Oliveira, Pol Espargaró and Enea Bastianini were some of the important names vying for a spot in the final part of the classification. With two spots, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner set the first best times. The Gresini pilot even recorded 1min20s307.

Franco Morbidelli took out Gardner when he scored 1min21s064. But the Italian-Brazilian was also unseated, only by Pol Espargaró. The #44 was 0s396 behind the Italian.

Di Giannantonio scored an excellent lap in Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

In the last five minutes and after a stint in the pits, the drivers returned for their final laps. Marco Bezzecchi expelled Espargaró to occupy the second position with 1min20s600, still 0s293 from the leader. End of session: Di Giannantonio and Bezecchi — who were saved from Pol Espargaró by a measly 0s004 — in Q2.

Q2: Bagnaia confirms excellent pace and takes pole

With Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi in the last two spots, the 12 riders started Q2 with the difficulties of the hot asphalt. Aleix Espargaró was the first to score with 1min20s413. But Bagnaia overtook him with 1min20s098, opening a good lead.

Miller jumped into second place, just 0s056 behind Pecco. Martin was third. Fabio Quartararo, who had a good lap deleted for extrapolating the track limits, was in sixth place.

Q2 start (Video: MotoGP)

Without many threats, Bagnaia took the time to improve his own brand. He arrived home in 1min19s: 1min19s931. It was the only one so far. Aleix was the closest: 1min20s120, still 0s189. ‘El Diablo’ tried in every way to take pole, he reached third place, which soon became second with 1min20s007, 0s076 of the leader. He tried one last time, but it had no effect.

Also in the last few laps Takaaki Nakagami suffered a strong crash. The Japanese driver, who is recovering from an accident at the Catalunya GP, lost control at turn 1. He walked off the track, but complaining of pain in his right arm.

MotoGP 2022, German GP, ​​Sachsenring, Standings:

1 F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:19,931 two F FOURTH Yamaha 1:20,007 +0.076 3 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:20,030 +0.099 4 THE ESPARGARO Aprilia 1:20,120 +0.189 5 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati 1:20,128 +0.197 6 J MILLER Ducati 1:20,150 +0.219 7 L MARINI VR46 Ducati 1:20,168 +0.237 8 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:20,219 +0.288 9 M VIÑALES Aprilia 1:20,468 +0.537 10 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:20,562 +0.631 11 M BEZZECCHI VR46 Ducati 1:20,593 +0.662 12 P ESPARGARÓ Honda 1:20,604 +0.673 13 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:20,656 +0.725 14 J MIR suzuki 1:20,732 +0.801 15 B BINDER KTM 1:20,757 +0.826 16 MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:20,888 +0.957 17 AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati 1:20,905 +0.974 18 S BRADL Honda 1:20,908 +0.977 19 THE DOVIZIOUS Yamaha RNF 1:20,965 +1,034 20 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:21,020 +1,089 21 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM 1:21,089 +1,158 22 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM 1:21,322 +1,391 23 D BINDER Yamaha RNF 1:21,322 +1,391

