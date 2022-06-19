Base: Botafogo plays poorly and loses to Cruzeiro at CEFAT for the Brazilian Under-20

After beating Bahia in their debut away from home, Botafogo did not show his best football and was defeated by Cruzeiro for 1 to 0 this Saturday afternoon, at CEFAT, for the second round of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Glorioso stopped in the three points in the classification of Group A, occupying at the moment the fourth place.

With the CEFAT lawn very bad, both teams had difficulties to exchange passes and reach the opposing goal. Cruzeiro, even playing away from home, started better, taking more initiative and seeking more attack. Botafogo improved after 30 minutes, but the match went to halftime with no great chances created.

The game’s outlook didn’t change much in the second half, with the game being pretty bad technically. But Cruzeiro was awarded for the greatest initiative and managed to score. At 20 minutes, Kaiki crossed from the left and striker Breno completed it on the second pole, making it 1-0.

Glorioso made some moves in front, but it was Raposa who almost scored again: at 30, after a corner, Japa kicked from outside and forced goalkeeper Gabriel Toebe to make a great save. Botafogo ended the match with many forwards, tried to pressure in the final minutes, but could not avoid the first setback in the competition.

next games

Botafogo returns to the field on Wednesday to receive Vasco, at 10 am, at CEFAT, in the first duel of the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca Sub-20. Then, next Saturday, Glorioso visits Flamengo, at 1:45 pm, in Gávea, for the third round of the Brazilian Under-20.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 1 CRUISE

Place: CEFAT

Date-Time: 06/18/2022 – 15h

Referee: Philip Georg Bennett (RJ)

Assistants: Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (RJ) and Raphael Carlos de Almeida Tavares dos Reis (RJ)

Yellow cards: Léo Pedro, Reydson and Raí (BOT); Weverton, Italus and Haggai (CRU)

red cards: –

goals: Breno 20’/2ºT (0-1)

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Carlos Henrique (Jefinho 38’/2ºT), Alysson, Reydson and Felipe Vieira; Peloggia, Kauê (Lucas Goiano 38’/2ºT) and Brendon (Jhonnatha 24’/2ºT); Wendel (Raí 6’/2ºT), Léo Pedro (Dylan Talero 24’/2ºT) and Maycon Vitor (Antônio Villa 38’/2ºT) – Coach: Ricardo Resende.

CRUISE: Basilio; Ítalo (Danilo 38’/2ºT), Weverton, Paulo and Kaiki; Ageu, Alex Matos (Japa 19’/2ºT) and Vitinho; Jhosefer (Keven 31’/2ºT), Breno (Arielson 31’/2ºT) and Marcelinho (Xavier 38’/2ºT) – Coach: Fernando Seabra.