Bia Haddad comments on the best moment of her career: “Strength and determination” | sneakers

With the word after the title of the WTA 250 in Birmingham, England, Beatriz Haddad said she was very happy and moved with the best moment of her career. The Brazilian accumulates two WTA 250 singles titles in one week, thus rising to the 29th position in the world ranking and equaling the best position of a Brazilian in the history of the international ranking of the modern era.

– We work hard every day. I have the right people by my side. Nobody knows how hard we worked in the last two years. I had a lot of strength and determination. I am very happy to be here. Everything I’ve been through in my life has given me a lot of strength. I think without that strength I wouldn’t have as much focus and determination. I’m very happy – vibrated Bia.

It is worth remembering that between 2019 and 2020 Bia was away from the courts for almost a year after testing positive for doping. At the time, the Brazilian was able to show the authorities that her case was due to cross-contamination in the manipulation of vitamins in a pharmacy.

The 29th place in the WTA ranking, exactly equals the placement of Maria Esther Bueno in 1976. It is important to remember here that Maria Esther was the best tennis player in the world between the 1960s and the beginning of the 70s, but at the time the WTA, the entity that manages women’s tennis, did not exist and the world ranking was not official.

– She (Maria Esther Bueno) is amazing. She is the best female tennis player in the history of Brazil. I’m glad I got to meet her and talk to her. Obviously, I couldn’t watch her play, but I watched some videos,” she commented.

Curiously, just like Maria Esther, Bia is building the most special chapters of her career as a professional tennis player on grass. This floor is not traditional in Brazil. In fact, the two tournaments won by Bia are part of the grass season, which aims to prepare for the Wimbledon Grand Slam. The tournament in the French capital starts on the 27th of June and runs until the 10th of July.

In an interview after the title, Bia also showed all her sensitivity and generosity. The Brazilian won the event and made a point of highlighting the importance of her opponent, Shuai Zhang, in the conquest. The Chinese abandoned the match with neck pain. The two have a special relationship as a week ago they were together at the top of the podium as a duo at the WTA 250 in Nottingham.

– You showed me, ‘Why not?’ We can have friends on tour. You are a great tennis player and a special person. Tennis is something that passes, but the human side never goes, so congratulations on the person you are – praised Bia.

At the beginning of the final, the Chinese started better and managed to break Bia’s serve, opening 2 to 0. Soon after, the Brazilian entered the game, started to serve better, took advantage of the break chances and opened 5 to 3 quickly. There, the Chinese felt pain in her neck, called the doctors and chose to abandon the match.

– I can’t say it enough… You deserve what you’ve had this week. Every day for the past week, you were enjoying every day. When we were warming up, we were playing in doubles, you were making me feel stronger – said Bia about her opponent.