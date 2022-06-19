CBLOL 2022: RED and FURIA remain undefeated; Fla wins the first | lol

1 of 1 Aegis, from RED Canids, celebrates victory against Miners in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Cesar Galeão/Riot Games

