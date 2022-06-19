CCXP Awards Announces List of Nominees and Opens Voting to the Public; know more!

THE CCXP Awards This Tuesday (14th) the voting stage opens to elect the finalists of the first edition of the biggest national award in pop culture, which will take place on July 15th, in São Paulo. The public will be able to vote for the favorite candidates until June 28.

In all, there are 275 names among works, organizations, personalities and artists divided into 6 categories (Movies, Series, Comics, Literature, Games & eSports and Creators) adding up to 32 subcategories that will receive votes from a Technical Jury specialized in each category and from the public. . The result of the popular vote will be counted with the weight of a judge and can be done by accessing the special award website. (Click here!).

To reach the Shortlist, the nominees were selected after the vote of the Committee of Experts – a group composed of artists, producers, developers, gamers, creators, journalists and several other players that are part of the entertainment industry in the country. The organization highlights that more than 3,000 entries were registered in all categories.

The result of this stage will be a more refined list with up to five most voted names, thus electing the finalists. The disclosure and start of the new vote to choose who takes the trophy of the first edition of the CCXP Awards in each subcategory will be on June 30th. The disclosure will be made in a live on the official channels of CCXP and Omelete, on July 1st.

For Roberto Fabri, Content and Brand Curator at CCXP, the CCXP Awards is positioned as an evolution of the traditional awards, already present in the national territory, and unifies the passion for pop culture within different audiences, age groups and strands. “The time is now to vote for your favourite. It’s time to mobilize the fandom and bring that vote to try to guarantee presence among the finalists. We count on the participation of everyone, including artists, creators and pop culture fans”, says Fabri. He also highlights that the ceremony will follow the molds established by major events such as the Oscars, Cannes Festivals and The Game Awards.

The awards ceremony is expected to last 2h30, in addition to some moments such as Red Carpet, tributes and shows. The full broadcast of the event can be checked on the website, on CCXP and CCXP Awards social networks, on Omelete and on partner streamers’ channels.

In the CCXP Awards, only the ‘Movies’, ‘Series’ and ‘Games’ categories have a single subcategory that will award the best product on a global scale. In all other categories and subcategories, competitors are 100% national. Check out the nominees in the categories and their subcategories:

MOVIE

BEST FILM (GLOBAL)

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Dune

Judas and the Black Messiah

Attack of the Dogs

Don’t Look Up

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Druk – One More Round

beautiful revenge

Charm

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

BEST FILM (BRAZIL)

marighella

Provisional Measure

Bob Spit

Monica’s Gang – Lessons

7 prisoners

The Last Forest

private desert

the yakuza princess

Eduardo and Monica

Jellyfish

BEST ACTOR (BRAZIL)

Seu Jorge (Marighella)

Alfred Enoch (Provisional Measure)

Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

Matheus Nachtergaele (Piedade)

César Mello (Doctor Gama)

Cauã Reymond (Piedade)

Irandhir Santos (Piedade)

BEST ACTRESS (BRAZIL)

Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

Fernanda Montenegro (Piedade)

Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)

Dira Paes (Venice)

Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)

Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)

BEST DIRECTION (BRAZIL)

Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

Wagner Moura (Marighella)

Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)

Mauricio Eça (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)

Jeferson De (Doctor Gama)

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)

SERIES

BEST SERIES (GLOBAL)

Arcane

Ted Lasso

round 6

WandaVision

Succession

sea ​​of ​​easttown

The Beatles: Get Back

This is Us

maid

Invincible

BEST SERIES (BRAZIL)

Invisible City

The Evandro Case

Under pressure

September mornings

tuning

COMIC BOOKS

SUN

Therapy session

where is my heart

Future Ex-Port

BEST ACTOR (BRAZIL)

Selton Mello (Therapy Session)

Marco Pigossi (Invisible City)

Christian Malheiros (Tuning)

Gabriel Leone (DOM)

Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)

Wesley Guimaraes (Invisible City)

Jottapê (Tuning)

Flavio Tolezani (DOM)

BEST ACTRESS (BRAZIL)

Liniker (September mornings)

Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)

Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)

Maria Flor (The Absents)

Bruna Mascarenhas (Tuning)

Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)

Hermila Guedes (Second Call)

Isabella Santoni (DOM)

COMICS

BEST COMIC (BRAZIL)

arlindo

confined

Listen, Formosa Marcia

Good morning, help

gioconda

Chrysalis

Minotaur’s Handbook

Tacky Story

Chico Bento – Truth

Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult

BEST COMIC ARTIST (BRAZIL)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Laertes (Minotaur’s Handbook)

Leandro Assis (Confined)

Aline Lemos (Fessor!)

Germana Viana (Ménage)

Amanda Miranda (Appearance)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

BEST ALBUM (BRAZIL)

arlindo

Listen, Formosa Marcia

Juquinha – The Solitary Accident of Matter

Isolation

Chrysalis

Tacky Story

Gay Kit

Aurelia needs to pay the rent

Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World

Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult

BEST STRIP AND WEB STRIP (BRAZIL)

Anésia & Dolores

cartoonist

unicorn steak

Speechless – Reflections in Comics

How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)

The URN – Amanda Miranda

How to Make Friends and Face Aliens

Te Rex: Zapzombie

Reason vs Emotion

Minotaur’s Handbook

BEST SCREENWRITER (BRAZIL)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined)

Felipe Pan (Gioconda)

Diego Sanchez (Aurelia Needs to Pay the Rent)

Clarice França (Carla)

Ademar Vieira dos Santos Júnior (No Words)

Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)

Alex Mir (Orixás – A Revolta dos Eguns)

Gabriel Nascimento (The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is An Escape)

BEST DESIGNER (BRAZIL)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)

Leandro Assis (Confined)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Camilo Solano (Little Town)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Amanda Miranda (The Urn)

Olavo Costa (Gioconda)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

BEST ARTIST (BRAZIL)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)

Amanda Miranda (The Urn)

Leandro Assis (Confined)

Eduardo Ferigato (Piteco)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Mario Cau (Almanac Guará)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Juliana Moon (Almanac Guará)

Sam Hart (10 Lost Days)

BEST COLORIST (BRAZIL)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)

Mariane Gusmao (Gioconda)

Marcelo Costa (Piteco)

Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)

Brenda Maria (Monstrum)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

Wesllei Manoel (Hailstone)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

LITERATURE

BEST FICTION (BRAZIL)

Low Splendor (Marçal Aquino)

Of Every Five Hundred One Soul (Ana Paula Maia)

The extinction of bees (Natalia Borges Polesso)

The biggest news (Marcelo Ferroni)

The Monster Delivery Service (Jim Anotsu)

The Last Ancestor (Alê Santos)

BEST NON-FICTION (BRAZIL)

Elke: Wonder Woman (Chico Felitti)

Brazilian Comics – Vol. 1 (Heitor Pitombo)

Living is Better Than Dreaming (Chris Fuscaldo / Marcelo Bortoloti)

Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell (Arthur Dantas Rocha)

Ney Matogrosso: The Biography (Julio Maria)

Series – The Book: Where they came from and how they are made (Jacqueline Cantore / Marcelo Rubens Paiva)

GAMES

BEST ORG (BRAZIL)

Fury

AfroGames

INTZ

Loud

paiN Gaming

Civil Esports

Red Canids Kalunga

Flow

Kaboom! e-Sports

Vivo Key

BEST GAME (GLOBAL)

It Takes Two

Resident Evil Village

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

deathloop

Exhaust

returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Back 4 Blood

BEST COMPETITIVE GAME

League of Legends

CS: GO

Valorant

Free Fire

R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

BEST MOBILE GAME

Pokemon Unit Mobile

Free Fire

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash Royale

Capoeira – the Game

BEST PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (Counter-Strike)

Gustavo “Sacy” (Valorant)

Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius (Free Fire)

Aspaszin (Valorant)

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos (League of Legends)

Felipe Basso Loud Less (Valorant)

Andrei “Art” Piovezan (Counter-Strike)

BEST FEMALE PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa (League of Legends)

Karina “kaah” Takahashi (Counter-Strike)

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela (Valorant)

Amanda “AMD” Abreu (Counter-Strike)

Nayara Sylvestre (Hearthstone)

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila (Valorant)

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer (Rainbow Six)

BEST NATIONAL GAME (BRAZIL)

Horizon Chase – Senna Always

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk)

Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Hero Among Us (Fire Horse)

Zaranah

CREATORS

BEST MALE STREAMER

cassimir

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

Jota Plays

Maurício Cid

manel

lime

BEST FEMALE STREAMER

Sher Machado

Gabi Cattuzzo

Diana Zambrozuski

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

pandinha

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

BEST CHANNEL / CREATOR REVELATION

Raphael Vicente

Mason’s Glove

Mapingua Nerd

Potter Observatory

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

Professor Noslen

thallitaxavier

Luideverse

nautilus

Dubbed Version

BEST CHANNEL / CONTENT CREATOR

AfroNerd

mikannn

popcorn & ink

Young nerd

Baby Dewet

phsantos

Diva Depression

Carol Moreira

Anderson Drawer

Otavio Ugá

BEST PODCAST

hand to hand

ends of the universe

NerdCast

podPah

Modus Operandi

speaking of nothing

Lasercast: the Raio Laser podcast

First contact

Wayne Manor

A Milkshake Named Wanda

BEST MESACAST

podPah

Endless Science

Launch Braba Podcast

more than 8 minutes

Venus Podcast

Flow Podcast

Intelligence Ltd

Like this: enjoy Loading…