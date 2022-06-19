Cell phone bluetooth can be used to track your steps

Geolocation has been added to the smartphone, making the routine much easier. This technology is present in your life in many ways, for example, when ordering a car by app. However, GPS has a tracking function and many question whether this is dangerous or not.

In that case, if some stranger or criminal tries to find your location in real-time, that would suck. A group of scholars has found that this is possible, but it has some restrictions on the way applications that use the feature work.

Understand how bluetooth allows anonymous tracking and if it happens easily

Researchers at the University of California stated that yes, it is possible that bluetooth favors anonymous tracking. However, it is not easy, because those interested in following in the footsteps of the other need to isolate the ”victim”. Therefore, it needs to be located in a place away from other devices.

There is a flaw in the chip that creates this fragility, however, in addition to being the minority with the defect currently, cell phone applications always control the use of bluetooth. Therefore, most apps present a term of conditions and ask for authorization to use location sharing.