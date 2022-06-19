Charlize Theron Reveals Visual for “The Old Guard 2”







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

Actress Charlize Theron appeared with brunette hair during a charity event over the weekend, Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project, organized by the artist to raise funds for the fight against AIDS in Africa. And not coincidentally, on Monday (13/6) director Victoria Mahoney posted on her Instagram the first photo from the set of the sequel to “The Old Guard”, marking the beginning of filming.

The actress’ new dark look marks the resumption of the Andy/Andromache character in the sequel to the Netflix action movie.

The last time Theron left her hair dark was during the filming of the first “The Old Guard”, in 2020. But at the time the cut was much shorter.

She confirmed that the mullet look is part of the film, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “We needed something that made it look like time had passed, so for that we’re going with the old mullet.”

“The Old Guard” is based on comics written by Greg Rucka and drawn by Argentinian Leandro Fernández. In the plot, Charlize Theron plays Andy, an immortal warrior over 6,000 years old, who fought in several wars throughout human history. She also leads the “Old Guard”, a small group of immortals dedicated to undoing injustices around the world. The problem is that the pharmaceutical industry has discovered the “magical” healing abilities of these warriors and decides to hunt them down to perform experiments on their bodies.

Rucka wrote the script for the sequel, which will take cues from the second story arc of the comics.

Along with Theron, other members of the original cast also return in the sequel: KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. In addition, two newcomers were recently announced: Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill”) and Henry Golding (“GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes”), who did not have their roles revealed.

But there was a change behind the camera. “The Old Guard 2” will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, who directed one of the episodes of “Lovecraft Country”, among other series. She also made history by becoming the first black woman to work as an assistant director on a “Star Wars” film, while directing the second unit of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).

Mahoney replaced Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first film, but dropped out of the franchise last August, citing other commitments – such as “The Woman King”, in which Viola Davis is the current warrior.

Two years after its release, “The Old Guard” is still one of Netflix’s most-watched original films, with 186 million hours watched in its first 28 days of airing.





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn