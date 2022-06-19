Cheap notebook: 6 basic models for up to R$ 2,300 | Which one to buy?

Cheap notebooks are interesting for users who are looking for a laptop to perform simple tasks and at a price that fits in their pocket. The devices must be ideal for browsing the internet, doing school work or even for home office. Companies like Multilaser, Positivo and Samsung offer models for prices starting at R$1,130, as is the case of the Multilaser Legacy Book PC310, which features a 14-inch screen and 4GB RAM.

The Positivo Duo C464D-1 has a retractable display that turns into a tablet and a shortcut to the Netflix app for prices starting at R$1,758. Another option is the Samsung Galaxy Book Go, which has a 128 GB SSD and minimalist design for about R$2,298. Here are six cheap notebooks to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Multilaser’s Legacy Book PC310 notebook offers a compact design. It features a 14-inch screen and keyboard that features numeric buttons only at the top. In addition, there are hotkeys for controlling multimedia systems, and a button to open the Netflix application. The processor is an Intel Pentium Quad Core, a chip aimed at entry-level models. The model also features two ports for wired connection, one HDMI and one USB, in addition to storage capacity of up to 64 GB. The product is found for values ​​from R$ 1,130.

The RAM memory is 4 GB, consistent with systems aimed at simpler tasks, such as studying and comes with a Windows 10 operating system. Its differential is the touchpad, which has a numeric keyboard and keys for mathematical operations. Rated 3.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s good efficiency in basic tasks. However, they criticize the battery life and warn of screen problems.

Pros: shortcut button for Netflix

shortcut button for Netflix Cons: few connection ports

Ultra’s UB220 features a minimalist design and full silver color with black accents. The screen is available in the standard size of 15 inches, while the internal system offers an Intel Celeron processor with an integrated 120 GB SSD. The hardware still offers a RAM memory of 4 GB. The software was equipped with Windows 11 and the Microsoft Office 365 suite for office productivity. The model is seen for around R$ 1,599.

The keyboard offers numeric buttons on the side, keys for multimedia management, and a shortcut to open the Netflix app. The side of the notebook has three different ports for wired connectivity: HDMI, USB, and P2.

Pros: presence of SSD

presence of SSD Cons: no memory card slot

Positivo’s Motion C4120F-AX offers a design without lateralized number keys. The top of the keyboard has holes for sound output and buttons for multimedia control. The lower region offers three shortcut buttons for different apps, namely: Netflix and YouTube. Its differential is compatibility with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. The machine has an exclusive button to activate artificial intelligence. The screen is 14 inches, smaller than traditional models. Machine software guarantees Windows 11 operating system and Intel Dual Core processor. It is seen at prices starting at R$1,673.

The hardware, on the other hand, provides a storage capacity of 120 GB and 4 GB of RAM. The sides of the machine provide inputs for wired connection to other devices, including HDMI, USB, and P2 for headphones. Among the programs already included, users can enjoy Microsoft Office 365. Rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the beautiful design and versatility brought by the shortcut buttons.

Pros: Shortcut buttons for apps and Alexa compatibility

Shortcut buttons for apps and Alexa compatibility Cons: speaker placement may upset some audiences

Positivo’s Duo C464D-1 offers a 15-inch screen. Its differential is the 2 in 1 design: the notebook features a retractable display that transforms into a tablet. The hardware has basic features for simple tasks, such as 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage capacity and an Intel Celeron processor. The model is found in figures starting at R$ 1,758.

It even comes with Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest generation system. The keyboard, on the other hand, has a compact design due to the absence of lateralized number keys, but provides a shortcut to the Netflix app and multimedia buttons. It comes with a touch pen to control the screen when in tablet mode.

Pros: versatile design between PC and tablet

versatile design between PC and tablet Cons: lack of side numeric keypad

Ultra’s UB422 features a 14-inch Full HD quality screen. The keyboard has a compact design due to the absence of numeric keys on the side, but it has multimedia buttons and a shortcut to launch the Netflix app. Speakers are located at the top, while the touchpad provides numeric keypad and math symbols. This option is seen for around R$2,142.

The hardware offers 4GB of RAM and 1TB of robust storage. It has a Linux operating system, which offers an office program similar to Microsoft’s and the Intel Core i3 processor. Rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the design. However, they criticize the low quality of the material and the slowness presented by the software.

Pros: robust storage capacity

robust storage capacity Cons: reports of the material being of low quality

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch screen and minimalist design. The keyboard does not feature number keys on the side, but it does provide multimedia buttons and a series of shortcuts at the top. The hardware features a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 4 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD, the latter should ensure faster turning on and off of the machine and good fluidity for running programs. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 2,298 to purchase the product.

In addition, it has an integrated video card and has Windows 10 as its operating system. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the machine’s good efficiency and ultra-lightweight design.

Pros: Integrated graphics card and SSD

Integrated graphics card and SSD Cons: comes out of the factory with Windows 10

