Cleopatra with Gal Gadot could be produced by Universal

Looks like there’s been a change from the movie Cleopatra with Gal Gadot which was previously a project of the Paramount Pictures. According to the new information, the movie about the legendary queen of Egypt will no longer be a Paramount production, as the Universal acquired all production rights.

According to the news portal deadlinethe new movie Cleopatrawhich will be interpreted by our Wonder Woman the actress Gal Gadot changed studio. By all indications the Paramount Pictures is still interested in the project, however the studio has not been able to fulfill the necessary timeline and creative elements that the film requires. Now, the production goes to the Universalwho appears to have purchased the rights to the project.

Originally, Patty Jenkins would be responsible for directing the film. Jenkins has worked alongside the actress, directing Wonder Woman. In the meantime, the director left the position, and who took her place was Kari Skogland who directed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gives Marvel Studios. Nonetheless, Jenkins still had a connection with the future film, as she will be one of the executive producers of the feature. But as it turns out, the film is not yet the property of Universal.

In the meantime, the script will be Laeta Kalogridisthat wrote Alita: Battle Angel. It is worth remembering that Cleopatra is also a production of Gadot in its partnership with Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. Who also produces the film is Jaron Varsano, together with Charles Rovengives Atlas Entertainment. So it’s no surprise that Universal expresses interest in the project. Given that Charles Roven is already working with the studio on the drama about the second World Warfrom the principal Christopher Nolan.

It is worth remembering that the film has already gone through a heavy controversy around the choice of Gadot in the role of Cleopatra. Because many people came to the conclusion that the actress would be “too white” to live the character. Thus, the role should be given to a woman who had the real appearance of a woman from Egypt.

In February of this year, in an interview with InStyle, Gadot I already talked a little about the project. She said: “I can’t reveal too much, but I can say that we are going to celebrate Cleopatra’s story. Let’s show not just what she was like sexy and attractive, but how strategic and smart, and how much of an impact it has had and still has on the world we live in today.”

To date, the most notable and most successful film about the Queen Cleopatrawas in 1963, in the feature directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Who starred in the plot was Elizabeth Taylor in the title role together with Richard Burton interpreting Marco Antonio. At the time, the film was nominated for new Oscars and won four of them, including the one for Best movie. Finally, Gadot says, “I’ve watched every Cleopatra movie throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear right now.”

However, to date, neither Universal nor Paramount has responded to any information on the matter. Furthermore, Cleopatra with Gal Gadot No date has yet been set for theatrical release.

Cleopatra

Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra 1963 – Image: Disclosure

The film intends to tell the true story of Cleopatra who was born in 69 BC, in the city of Alexandria, founded by Alexander the Great who was his ancestor. The princess was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII Aulet and Queen Cleopatra V. However, although she was born in Egypt, she belonged to a Macedonian dynasty when the Macedonian general Ptolemy took the place. Therefore, Cleopatra she was the only one of her dynasty to master the Egyptian language. After the death of her father, Cleopatra ascended the Egyptian throne at the age of 17. She became known as one of the best-known women in human history and one of Egypt’s most famous rulers.

Cleopatra reigned during 51 to 30 BC, with the passage of time Cleopatra and his brother began to fight for the throne. She managed to win this fight, with the help of Caesar, in a very daring attitude. However, Cleopatra had a complicated relationship with Rome, in addition to becoming Caesar’s lover, she later had a relationship with Mark Antony. However, this last alliance would prove to be the undoing of Antony and Cleopatra. After her death, Egypt became a province of the Roman Empire, marking the end of the Hellenistic Period that began with Alexander’s reign.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile 2022 – Image: Disclosure

The Israeli actress and model is 37 years old, and was crowned Miss Israel at just 18 years old in 2004. In her youth, she was a nanny and attendant at the Burger King. Gadot also served for two years the Israel Defense Forces, being a combat instructor. In 2007 she participated in a photo shoot for the magazine maximum entitled “Women of the Israeli Army”. The magazine featured models from Israel who were members of the country’s army. At that time, she began studying International Relations at college. IDC Herzliya.

At that time, Gadot became famous by playing Gisele in the franchise Fast and furious. Then in 2013 she was confirmed as the new Wonder Woman. in 2021 Gadot starred in the movie Red alertbeside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The film ended up being the most watched of the Netflix, and in its first 28 days in the catalog, it accumulated around 364 hours watched. Additionally, earlier this year, she starred in death on the nilefrom the principal Kenneth Branagh (A Murder on the Orient Express).

Now, the actress’s next job will be in the Disney movie. snow White such as Evil queen. Now, just wait to see Cleopatra with Gal Gadot at the movies.