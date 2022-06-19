Colombia: Black academic and ex-maid vie for vice presidency | World

On one side is the former maid, feminist lawyer and activist for the environment and against racism Francia Márquez, who is on the ticket of leftist politician Gustavo Petro.

On the other hand, the doctor in education and former vice-rector of the Universidad Minuto de Dios (Minuto de Deus) Marelen Castillo, part of the coalition of businessman Rodolfo Hernández, a businessman and former mayor who presents himself as an “outsider” of politics and ended up surprising in the final stretch of the first round.

Márquez and Castillo come from cities in the Colombian Pacific area, in the department of Cauca, a historic stronghold of Afro-Colombians. An area known as much for its natural beauty and tourism as for the challenges of the guerrilla times – among them the issue of poverty and the “displaced”, those who find themselves with no alternative but to leave their homes and territories in the face of crime.

The candidates, however, have more differences than similarities, as they form slates with very different ideologies and proposals.

This is the first time that the presidential contest in Colombia will be between a candidate from the left or center-left and a candidate who presents himself as an “outsider” of the political system. The traditional right-wing and center-right parties, which ruled the country for decades, were defeated in the first round, held on 05/29.

Márquez was chosen as Petro’s deputy after receiving a broad vote in party primaries held by the Pacto Histórico coalition last March.

At 40 years old, she is defined as an “electoral phenomenon” for her ability to bring together supporters, which grew after her participation in national protests held in 2019 and 2020. Two years ago, she wrote on her social media that she wanted to be president of the country ” so that our children can walk without fear of being murdered”.

Among its flags in defense of the environment, highlighted in this election campaign, is the opposition to fracking for oil and gas exploration, which is in line with Petro’s proposal to slow down oil exploration in the country – and which has generated criticism from the sector. Colombian business.

Castillo was, as she called herself, a “perfect stranger” to the Colombian electorate until recently. Just three months ago, she joined the ticket of former Bucaramanga mayor Rodolfo Hernández, who struggled to nominate a candidate for vice president.

The businessman in the construction sector, at the head of the Liga dos Governantes Anticorrupção coalition, has phrases defined as sexist, including that women should stay at home and take care of their children.

At 53, Castillo is educated in Mexico and the United States and is a devotee of the Catholic saint Virgin of Guadalupe.

She began to gain popularity in the final stretch of the runoff campaign by exposing her work linked to university inclusion of young people from poor areas of the country and by advocating the creation of opportunities for women.

“I accepted the candidacy to be able to help so many Colombian women who don’t have opportunities. And because I believe that politics and education have the same objective of doing good to citizenship”, he declared.

The candidate said that Hernández has experience as an “entrepreneur and entrepreneur” and that his participation in an eventual government would be mainly in the area of ​​education. The presidential candidate has already stated that, if the ticket is elected, Castillo will also occupy the Ministry of Education.

The plans for the possible future vice president include increasing the salaries of public school teachers and investing in the areas of sports and the arts.

His resume, sent by his press office to the report, includes four university degrees, including a doctorate in education in the United States, a master’s degree in business administration in Mexico, industrial engineering and biology and chemistry in Colombia.

First round with record Afro-Colombian candidates

For political scientist Luciana Manfredi, from the Icesi University in Cali, Castillo’s statements act as a kind of “containment” to Hernández’s controversial statements.

“He chose her to be his deputy after several failed attempts. She is a prepared educator, but she has a very different trajectory from Francia, [que é] much more popular and with more experience in the political sphere”, adds

In interviews, Castillo, a mother of two, said she grew up in a mixed-race, middle-class family with a white father and a black mother, where race was not an issue.

Marquéz, a single mother at age 16, has had a life of financial hardship. Still in her teens, at 15, she began to activism in defense of the environment and against illegal mining companies in Cauca, as her interviews from that time available show.

Years later, in 2018, for her performance in this area, she received the international Goldman award, defined by experts as the “Green Nobel”.

Márquez says he decided to study law because of his environmental concerns and his dedication to emphasizing his enslaved ancestors. On its website, it defines itself as “part of the fight against structural racism”.

In a country that is “profoundly racist”, as political science professor Alejo Vargas Velázquez of the National University of Colombia put it, she became known and respected nationally for her leadership and defense of the environment.

Despite the fact that at least 10% of the country’s population is black, this presence is not registered in the highest spheres of power, as Márquez often emphasizes.

This electoral campaign, however, marked the record of five Afro-Colombian candidates for vice-president in the first stage of the electoral dispute, which was defined by the sociology professor and director of the Center for Afro-Diasporic Studies at the Icesi University, Aurora Vergara-Figueroa, as ” something unprecedented and that occurs when, about 170 years ago, Afro-descendants were in conditions of slavery in Colombia”.

Different profiles, different challenges

Analyst Jorge Restrepo, from the Universidad Javeriana, in Bogotá, notes that the similarities between the two vices seem limited to the fact that they originate from the Colombian Pacific region.

“We are starting to get to know Hernández’s deputy, while Márquez is already a politician of national expression and who already had influence even before being Petro’s deputy”.

Márquez was president of the National Peace and Reconciliation and Coexistence Committee of the National Peace Council, when he supported and “promoted”, as he said, the implementation of the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which deposed weapons after 50 years of conflict.

During the electoral campaign, as reported by El Espectador, from Bogotá, she was the target of “fake news” that pointed to her alleged links with the ELN guerrilla group. This year, she filed a lawsuit in court against a senator who would have suggested this link, but the Judiciary understood that the process initiated was not supported.

Her resume as an activist and national personality includes the year 2014, when she led what became known as “the turban march” against mining in the black community and her homeland of La Toma, in the municipality of Suárez, in Cauca.

The march brought together dozens of Afro-Colombian women who walked more than 500 kilometers for 22 days to the country’s capital to denounce the illegal exploitation of minerals.

Several times threatened with death for her denunciations of illegal mining and the contamination of rivers, as she denounced on different occasions, Márquez took to the stage of the electoral campaign accompanied by security guards.

At one of the rallies, in Bogotá, when the day of “Afro-Colombianity” was celebrated, her aides decided to hastily remove her from the stage when a green laser was aimed at the candidate.