Corinthians has Fagner back and closes preparation to face Gois at Arena; see details

Corinthians closed its preparation to face Goiás this Sunday afternoon, starting at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, and will have a strong reinforcement in the duel. Right-back Fagner is back on the related list after missing 11 straight games this season.

The defender, who was injured in the match against Deportivo Cali, on May 4, in Colombia, is recovering from a sprained right ankle. In a conversation with Corinthians TV, he made it clear that he still should not be able to play for 90 minutes, leaving open the possibility of being just a reserve.

“The whole recovery process is delicate. I had never been through an injury like this, it was a little more delicate. They were difficult days, we don’t like it, we always want to be helping in some way”, commented the player.

According to the club, the training had the players warming up and then coach Vítor Pereira promoted tactical work. Then there was ball possession activity, offensive movement and, finally, set pieces with an eye on the match. After training, the delegation remained focused on the CT.

With the uncertainty about Fagner’s title, a possible Corinthians for the match has Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo (Robert Renan) and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano (Cantillo) and Renato Augusto; Adson, William and Roger Guedes.

As the club no longer releases the list of related players for the match, there is no idea about all the absences of the Corinthians commander. The certainties are for midfielders Maycon and Paulinho, injured, and also midfielder Roni, suspended.

Right-back João Pedro trained with the squad and can be available for VP, while Gustavo Mosquito did not participate in the activity. The two had been out of the duel against Athletico for having tested positive for Covid-19.

Defender João Victor also participated in part of the training and could be a return to the alvinegra team. He hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw with São Paulo on May 22.

If Goiás wins this Sunday, Timão reaches 25 points, equaling Palmeiras, leader of the competition, which only plays for the round on Monday. The arch-rival, however, still holds a ten-goal advantage in the overall balance.

