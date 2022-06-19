Corinthians is unable to extend the loan and wants to negotiate the purchase of Giovane | Corinthians

Corinthians tried to extend the loan contract of 18-year-old striker Giovane in order to have more time to observe the young player and also not to compromise cash flow at that time. However, Capivariano, a club in the interior of São Paulo that holds the athlete’s economic rights, rejected this possibility.

In this way, the alvinegra board wants to negotiate the terms of the purchase. Giovane’s loan contract stipulates that Corinthians has to pay R$3 million for 60% of the rights to keep the striker. The intention of President Duilio Monteiro Alves is to try to reduce and also split this amount.

Highlight of Timão’s under-20 in 2021, Giovane debuted for the professional team in April and has already been used four times by coach Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese liked the youngster, although he sees the need for technical, tactical and physical evolution.

The deadline for defining the athlete’s future is running out. His loan ends on July 13, and Corinthians has already been informed that there are other clubs interested in signing him.

A meeting to discuss the matter should have taken place two weeks ago, but ended up being postponed due to other commitments by the alvinegra summit.

Last year, for the juniors, Giovane scored 17 goals and gave six assists in 21 games.

Before arriving at Corinthians, the young striker went through Red Bull Brasil, but almost gave up on football due to lack of motivation and family problems. Afterwards, he was taken to Capivariano, from Capivari-SP, a club in which he participated in 11 games and scored three goals in the professional team, in the dispute of Series A-3 of Paulistão.

In recent weeks, Giovane has been taken advantage of by Timão’s under-20 team.

