Corinthians scores in additions and wins Unio Suzano for Paulista Sub-20; see goal

Already classified to the second phase of Paulistão Sub-20, Corinthians returned to the field for the competition this Saturday. In a match played at Suzanão, Timãozinho visited União Suzano and won 1-0. The alvinegro goal was scored by the steering wheel Ryan Gustavo.

The game itself had a common keynote for almost the entire 90 minutes played. Despite rare exceptions, Corinthians took possession, but took a while to overcome União Suzano’s defensive block. The goal only came in the 49th minute of the second half.

Although positive, the final result does not influence the sequence of Corinthians in Paulistão. With one more game to play at this stage, the team coached by Danilo reached 22 points in nine games played, leader of Group 9.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field with its U-20 team next Tuesday. The opponent of the time is Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship, at 3 pm, at Morada dos Quero-Queros.

The game

Escalation

Coach Danilo opted for an alternative lineup in this Saturday’s duel. Thus, the team came to the field with Wesley Borges; Léo Mana, Renato, Cressi and Abimael; Riquelme and Ryan; Littlefinger, Breno Bidon and Wesley; Thalisson.

My Helm

First time

Despite the clear technical superiority of Corinthians, União Suzano tried to use the “home factor” to impose itself on Timão in the opening minutes. Thus, the home team sought to mark the departure of the alvinegra ball in the attack field, breaking part of the attacks of Danilo’s team.

Corinthians’ first arrival came eight minutes into the game, on set pieces. In a lateral free kick, Breno Bidon crossed on a whim to Vinicius Cressi, who deflected with danger, alongside the goal defended by Matheus Narok.

In Corinthians’ offensive part, Thalisson acted as a striker and left Wesley and Littlefinger open at the ends, triangulating with the sides and midfielders. In one of these moves, Léo Mana was triggered by the right side and crossed to shirt 9, who anticipated the goalkeeper, but sent it out.

Wesley Borges, who was defending Timão’s goal, only needed to work effectively in the 17th minute. The striker Fabinho started on the right side and finished in a cross, with great force. Timão’s goalkeeper stretched out and managed to deflect the strike from União Suzano’s striker.

Over time, the ball was increasingly under the control of Corinthians, who abused the doubles between Wesley and Abimael, on the left side. The pair even served Breno Bidon, who stole Matheus Narok’s net, invalidated by the positioning of the alvinegro midfielder.

In the dead ball, União Suzano also proved capable of creating danger. In a lateral free kick, the ball deflected into Léo Mana and narrowly missed goalkeeper Wesley Borges.

The final minutes of the second half, curiously, showed an increasingly hot game between the two teams, which began to create little offensively. With each foul marked by the referee, the players of Corinthians and União Suzano found each other strange and exchanged shoves.

Corinthians’ last hope for a goal in the first half came from a long-range shot. The steering wheel Riquelme drove in the middle and took it to the left foot. The finalization scared the opposing goalkeeper and almost put Timãozinho in front.

Second time

Right off the bat, the União Suzano team sought to attack Corinthians from the right side of the alvinegra defense. Such was the insistence that, after two minutes, Léo Mana committed a foul near the area and was cautioned with a yellow card.

The attacks of União Suzano, in the midst of a collective inattention of the alvinegra defense, almost put the home team in advantage five minutes into the second half. After lifting in the area, Jeovan came face to face with goalkeeper Wesley Borges, in a central region of the area. In the submission, however, Renato made a beautiful cut and sent it to a corner.

Corinthians only arrived, in fact, after ten minutes of the ball rolling in the final stage. Wesley, as in the first half, continued to be driven by the left side. In one of the individual plays, he was knocked down by Yan Santos inside the area and asked for a penalty, but was not answered by the referee.

As is common in youth games, fatigue increasingly began to interfere with the teams’ performances. Corinthians, quite predictable offensively, started to bump into their own technical errors.

Part of Corinthians’ concern was on the left side of União Suzano’s attack. The shirt 7 Jesus forced plays in the mano a mano, and in one of them, he managed to finish, stopping in a beautiful defense of the goalkeeper Wesley Borges.

To oxygenate his players, Danilo soon promoted two substitutions simultaneously. Defender Gustavo Henrique and forward Juninho replaced Léo Mana and Mindinho. In this way, Renato, who started the game as a defender, was moved to the right-back.

Even after the substitutions, Wesley continued as the main offensive escape of the team coached by Danilo. After the individual play on the edge, shirt 11 took it to the baseline and moved the goalkeeper with a beautiful pass. In the bid, however, no one managed to complete for the goal.

The exchanges had an effect on Corinthians, who gained a little more breath to reach the attack. In defense, Gustavo Henrique improved the ball out and started to trigger Luan Lino on the left side. Wesley thus became the team’s center forward in the spot previously occupied by Thalisson.

Corinthians’ winning goal almost came in the 43rd minute of the second half. After a cross in the area, Luan Lino headed free, facing the goal, but without exerting force, and the ball slowly went to Narok’s hands.

The end of the game only came in the 49th minute of the second half. After a fast counterattack, Wesley took off on the right and crossed low to Ryan Gustavo. The midfielder overcame the goalkeeper with a beautiful low shot and scored the winning goal in stoppage time. Final at 1 to 0 for Timão.

Technical sheet of Unio Suzano 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Place: Francisco Marques Figueira Municipal Stadium, Suzano, SP

Date: June 18, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Isaac Xavier de Camargo

Assistants: Anderson Lucas de Lima and Alexandre Nascimento da Silva

Goal: Ryan (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Cau and Kau (Unio Suzano); Wesley Borges, Lo Mana and Ryan (Corinthians)

SUZANO UNION: narok; Yan Santos, Cau, Kau and Negueba (Alan Firmino); Ferrugem, Jesus, Jeovan and Fabinho; Matheus Catatau and Yan Marinho (Tubaro).

Technician: Leandro da Silva

CORINTHIANS: Wesley Borges; Lo Mana (Gustavo Henrique), Vinicius Cressi, Renato Santos and Riquelme; Abimael, Wesley Gassova and Ryan; Thalisson (Luan Lino), Breno Bidon and Nunes (Juninho).

Technician: Danilo

