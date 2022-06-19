Coritiba vs Athletico-PR LIVE (0-0) | 06/19/2022

another yellow
33′ – Pedro Henrique delays the replacement of the ball in play and takes the card
Yellow
32′ – Adrian Martínez takes the yellow card for a foul on Pedro Henrique. He’s out of the next game.
Thigh replacement
31′ – Thonny Anderson leaves injured for Léo Gamalho’s entry
Get out!
30′ – Good exchange of passes by Coxa ends with Manga crossing low from the right and Igor Paixão kicking hard over the goal
Yellow
26′ – Cittadini receives the card for a foul on Galarza
Ball possession
25′ – Coritiba 61% x 39% Athletico-PR
foul game
21′ – Duel is very disputed and with several fouls in the last minutes
Confusion
17′ – Cuello falls on the field complaining of a slap from Matheus Alexandre, who actually took his arm lightly, and the players argue
Substitutions at Atletico
Yellow
13′ – Pablo Siles receives the card after leaving his arm on Willian Farias’ face
Thigh pressure
10′ – Coritiba starts better in the second half and presses behind the goal
Almost!!
7′ – Castán deflects with a header on the second post after a throw from the right and Bento stretches out to palm. In the spare, Adrián Martínez catches it first and sends it out, before being caught offside
Pablo Siles
6′ – Athletico player is down on the field for a while, but gets up
Take Bento
3′ – Coritiba takes a corner from the right and the Hurricane archer sees the danger of a punch
now go
Roll the ball to the second stage
Late
Hurricane took a long time to return for the second half
Break
Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR
Get out!!
47′ – Castán heads alone from the edge of the small area after a corner from the right and sends it over the goal!
addition
45′ – Three more minutes in the first half
Change in Hurricane
44′ – Léo Cittadini replacing Marcelo Cirino
game stopped
43′ – Bento, Igor Paixão and Siles are down on the pitch
take off the defense
41′ – Igor Paixão crosses low from the right and Athletico’s defense pushes away
Not worth!!
37′ – Alef Manga gets his own rebound at the edge of the area and sends it to the net, but the flag breaks him in an irregular position!
Corinthians goal
35′ – Fábio Santos scored a penalty for Timão against Goiás in São Paulo
Atletico MG goal
34′ – In one of the other games in progress, Nacho Fernandez opens the scoring for Galo against Flamengo in Minas
submissions
30′ – Coritiba 9 x 3 Athletico-PR
Yellow
26′ – Neilton receives bank card for complaint
VAR
25′ – VAR reviews the possible touch of Luciano Castán’s hand in the defense area and does not award the penalty
Save Bento
24′ – Alef Manga receives a fast counterattack from the right, kicks hard and the goalkeeper of Hurricane falls fast in the right corner to make a save!
On top of the goalie!
23′ – Pablo beats the defense at the entrance of the area from the right, rolls towards Cuello and he kicks over the opposing archer!
Get out!!
21′ – Igor Paixão dribbles and passes two on the right wing, crosses low and Thonny Anderson kicks out, after a deflection!
Lost!!
17′ – Adrian Martínez catches his face to the goal, with the goalkeeper on the ground, and kicks over the archer. On the left, Manga sends it out.
another yellow
16′ – Diego Porfirio is also booked
Confusion
15′ – Players argue and fight on the field. Pablo receives the yellow card
did not find anyone
12′ – Pablo Siles tries to pull a counterattack through the middle, finds no one and returns the ball to defense
It wouldn’t be worth it, but almost
7′ – Cirino receives in depth through the middle, gets free facing the goalkeeper and sends over the goal. The flag, however, was already in an irregular position.
Get out!
5′ – Igor Paixão heads alone on the second post after a corner from the left and sends it to the right of the goal!
came out crooked
3′ – Pablo receives on the left wing, hits with his beak, but the ball curves out, leaving the goal on the right
ugly bump
1′ – Rafael William leaves the goal and collides with a striker
roll the ball
Start the game
Teams on court
The national anthem is played
Coritiba climbed
Atletico lineup
Good afternoon
Today is Athletiba day! Stay tuned for the details of the classic from Paraná. The ball rolls at 4pm.
How and where to watch the match Coritiba vs Athletico-PR live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Coritiba vs Athletico PR live will be broadcast by Premiere FC and RPC, Globo’s branch in Paraná
When is the game Coritiba x Athletico-PR and how to follow LIVE?
Arbitration
Hurricane likely escalation
Atletico’s embezzlement
Vitinho, Thiago Heleno, Christian and marlos are all out of the game
Probable lineup of Coritiba
Coritiba embezzlement
Robinho is Coxa’s only casualty for the match. The midfielder suffered an injury to the back of the thigh in the last game.