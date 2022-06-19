Coritiba vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Serie A complete table

After a good start in the Brasileirão, Coxa has not won for four matches and left the G-4 for the 13th position, with 15 points. Coritiba comes from draws with Ceará (1-1, away) and São Paulo (1-1, home), in addition to defeats in the last two rounds to Palmeiras (2-0, home) and Bragantino (4-2, outside).

Hurricane arrives from eight unbeaten games in the season, with five wins and three draws, between Libertadores and Brasileirão. In the national competition, there are five matches without defeat and jump to fourth position, with 18 points. The red-black team comes from a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada. Athletico’s last defeat was just over a month ago, against Fluminense, in Volta Redonda.

This will be the 389th Athlete in history. There are 123 victories for Athletico and 148 for Coritiba, in addition to 117 draws.

Coritiba – Coach: Gustavo Morínigo

After saving holders and changing eight pieces in the last round, the Paraguayan coach promotes the returns of Henrique, Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Adrián Martínez. On the other hand, goalkeeper Alex Muralha and right-back Natanael, who started the last match, were not even listed. Rafael William and Warley join the team.

Midfielder Thonny Anderson, who was suspended, removes Regis from the team. Left-back Guilherme Biro, not even summoned, went to Bragança Paulista and now the classic begins. Other news, which should stay on the bench, are the returns of the then holders Matheus Alexandre, Willian Farias and Léo Gamalho, a trio recovered from injuries.

Coxa must have: Rafael William; Warley, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo (Willian Farias), Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Adrián Martínez (Léo Gamalho).

hanging: Henrique, Willian Farias, Val, Igor Paixão, Guilherme Biro, Guillermo and Adrián Martínez.

Embezzlement: Alex Muralha, Natanael, Egídio and Fabrício Daniel (option); Robinho (medical department); Andrey (recovery from surgery).

Athletico – Coach: Felipão

Suspended, left-back Abner and midfielder Hugo Moura miss the Atlético team. Pedrinho and Erick enter the initial formation. The big surprise in the lineup is the entry of midfielder Pablo Siles, who hasn’t played for over a month by choice of Luiz Felipe Scolari. He enters the vacancy of Matheus Fernandes.

Hurricane must have: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Pablo Siles, Erick and David Terans; Cuello, Marcelo Cirino and Pablo.

hanging: Bento and Cuello.

embezzlement: Hugo Moura and Abner (suspended); Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Thiago Heleno, Christian, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Canobbio and Vitinho (medical department).

