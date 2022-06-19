Cruzeiro surpasses 200,000 fans in Serie B and is public leader

photo: Staff Images/Cruise/publicity Cruzeiro surpasses 200,000 fans in Serie B and is the competition’s audience leader

Cruzeiro is the only Serie B club that surpassed the mark of 200,000 fans present in the games as home team until the 13th round. By registering 58,076 people present in the 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, on Thursday (16), in Mineiro, the competition leader, with 31 points, reached a total audience of 213,497 spectators in six games in Belo Horizonte.

By far, Cruzeiro has the biggest average attendance in the competition: 35,582 fans (see ranking below). Raposa played in Mineiro against Brusque, Londrina, Sampaio Corra, CRB and Ponte Preta. There was also a match against Grmio at the Independencia Stadium, as Gigante da Pampulha was booked for a musical show.

Cruzeiro’s attendance record in Serie B was in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, on May 22, in Mineiro. In all, 58,397 fans attended Mineiro and provided an income of R$ 2,466,489.50, the largest of the campaign.

Cruzeiro’s overall revenue in Serie B in six games as home team was R$7,813,545.00. The average of R$ 1,302,257.50 in gross revenue per game.

Vasco in second place

Vasco is the second club that most took fans to the stadiums in this Serie B. In seven games as home team – one more than Cruzeiro -, Cruz-Maltino had a general audience of 165,341 spectators. The average of 23,620 gifts.

The carioca club played six games in So Janurio and one in Maracan, just in front of Cruzeiro. This match broke the Serie B attendance record, with 63,609 fans

Third in the ranking is Bahia, with 148,790 fans attending seven home matches at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, and an average of 21,255 spectators in Serie B.

Grmio is fourth, with a total audience of 116,357 people in six games and an average of 19,392 at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Sport’s fifth position, with a total audience of 57,777 in six games and an average of 9,629 fans. Leo played three games at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, and three at Arena Pernambuco, in the neighboring municipality of So Loureno da Mata.

General public ranking in Serie B

Up to the 13th round



*Supersports Survey

1st – Cruise

213,497 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 35,582 fans

2nd – Vasco

165,341 fans (7 games)

Average audience: 23,620 fans

3rd – Bahia

148,790 fans (7 games)

Average audience: 21,255 fans

4th – Guild

116,357 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 19,392 fans

5th – Sport

57,777 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 9,629 fans

Cruise Audiences in Series B

2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115

4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074

6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831

8th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397

11th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004

13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076

Total home crowd: 213,497 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 35,582 fans

Vasco’s audiences in Serie B

1st round – Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova-GO (So Janurio) – 17,251

4th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Ponte Preta (So Janurio) – 9,165

6th round – Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (So Janurio) – 16,097

7th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (So Janurio) – 19,692

9th round – Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (So Janurio) – 18,452

10th round – Vasco 0 x 0 Grmio (So Janurio) – 21,075

12th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609

Total home crowd: 165,341 fans (7 games)

Average audience: 23,620 fans

Bahia publics in Serie B

1st round – Bahia 2 x 0 Cruzeiro (Fonte Nova) – 15,214

4th round – Bahia 1 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Fonte Nova) – 10,046

6th round – Bahia 4 x 0 Londrina (Fonte Nova) – 13,440

8th round – Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593

10th round – Bahia 2 x 1 Cricima (Fonte Nova) – 33,345

11th round – Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160

13th round – Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Fonte Nova) – 25,992

Total home crowd: 148,790 fans (7 games)

Average audience: 21,255 fans

Grmio audiences in Serie B

2nd round – Grmio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021

3rd round – Grmio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649

5th round – Grmio 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – 17,739

8th round – Grmio 0 x 0 Cricima (Arena) – 10,824

11th round – Grmio 2 x 0 Novorizontino (Arena) – 12,357

13th round – Grmio 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Arena) – 30,767

Total home crowd: 116,357 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 19,392 fans

Sport audiences in Serie B

1st round – Sport 1 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Retiro Island) – 6,834

4th round – Sport 1 x 0 Ituano (Ilha do Retiro) – 8,455

6th round – Sport 2 x 0 Tombense (Ilha do Retiro) – 10,067

9th round – Sport 0 x 1 CRB (Arena Pernambuco) – 12,864

10th round – Sport 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Arena Pernambuco) – 3,051

12th round – Sport 0 x 0 Grmio (Arena Pernambuco) – 16,506

Total home crowd: 57,777 fans (6 games)

Average audience: 9,629 fans

Largest Serie B audiences

Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609 fans

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397 fans

Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004 fans

Bahia 2 x 1 Cricima (Fonte Nova) – 33,345 fans

Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – 33,048 fans

Grmio 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Arena) – 30,767

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160 fans

Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Fonte Nova) – 25,992

Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593 fans

Grmio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649 fans

Grmio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021 fans

Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio (Independencia) – 21,831 fans

Vasco 0 x 0 Grmio (So Janurio) – 21,075 fans

