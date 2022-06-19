Dakota Johnson reflects on Ellen’s awkward moment going viral

One occasion you will often see in these online lists compiling the most embarrassing moments that have happened on television is Dakota Johnson calling Ellen Degeneres about a missed birthday party. In 2019, Johnson appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the two played at a recent birthday party hosted by Johnson. DeGeneres asked how the party went before joking that she “wasn’t invited”, and this made Johnson clarify that she had indeed invited DeGeneres, creating an awkward moment.

“Not really. That’s not true, Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson said. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a lot of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited… I didn’t even know you liked it. I.”

“Well, of course I like you. You knew I liked you,” DeGeneres replied. “Have you been to the show many times, and I don’t show you how?”

Johnson shot back: “But I invited you, and you didn’t come, so.”

DeGeneres then questions Johnson as to whether she actually invited her, and Johnson insists that she definitely invited her. After joking that she couldn’t come because she “had that thing” to do, DeGeneres finally admits that she remembers being invited, claiming she didn’t remember it until then. The lines were a little fuzzy about how much of the exchange had been jokes, but nevertheless, it was a little uncomfortable.

Dakota Johnson is baffled by the moment it goes viral

For some reason, people online really enjoyed that birthday party moment. Ellen, and went viral on social media. Countless memes were shared about the interaction, and as the “toxic workplace” controversy later began to envelop Ellen, the footage would go viral again with Johnson earning praise for taking on DeGeneres. Although an internal investigation concluded that DeGeneres had done nothing wrong, rumors persisted that she was often cruel to certain people behind the scenes, according to other actors such as Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson.

Either way, the viral moment has earned its place in meme history. In a new interview with entertainment tonight, Johnson was asked about the situation and how she feels about all the memes. She confesses that she is unaware of them as she is not personally on social media. However, even she can’t completely escape them, as filmmaker Spike Jonze had recently seen an image of someone wearing a printed image of the Johnson meme on a t-shirt. As Johnson said:

“I’m not aware of them. I don’t know, these things happen, and then a year later someone is asking me about it. In fact, the other day, Spike Jonze sent me a picture of a woman he works with wearing a T-shirt of something I said with a drawing of me on it. I was like, ‘What?’ Because I’m not really on social media. I don’t see these things, so for me it’s freaky as fuck. Sorry, it’s bizarre.”

Fans can see Dakota Johnson in her next film Persuasion when it releases on Netflix on July 15, 2022.