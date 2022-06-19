Delivery App Opens Opportunities for Small Town Merchants | PEGN

An application that started operating in 2018 in Lagarto, a city in the state of Sergipe, helps to put small businesses in the delivery world.

Danilo Souza and Miguel Neto are partners in the business. The app was created because Miguel couldn’t order a sandwich in Tobias Barreto, a neighboring town, in the interior of Sergipe. From there, restaurants, supermarkets, pet shops and bookstores joined the platform.

The merchant can opt for self-delivery or startup delivery. The startup team personally meets each merchant, but also uses representatives who live in neighboring cities.

In Lagarto, where the startup is based, Lucas Quirino owns a pasta restaurant. Before, the entrepreneur had an average of ten orders per day. Currently, through the app, 60 to 70 deliveries are made every day.

25 kilometers away, in the municipality of Salgado, lives Dona Nina Carvalho. She is MEI and sold snacks at a school and with online classes her billing was zero and she started selling lunchboxes. In the beginning, there were a maximum of 8 warm ones a day. With the app, there are now an average of 25 orders per day.

The app charges the establishment 8% to 10% per order.