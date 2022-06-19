Destiny 2 game cheater software creators will pay developer $13.5 million

Veterancheats, LaviCheats and Elite Boss Techdomains maintained by software developers cheater about the game destiny 2agreed to pay the sum of US$13.5 million (R$ 69.58 million) to production company Bungie, which had sued them in August 2021.

“Cheater”, in the present context, is the name given to a program that modifies the systemic part of a game, offering automated benefits to those who download it. In practice, these benefits can have a variety of natures, from automatic sights for shooting games, ammo or infinite energy; until the release of private content or released upon purchase.

software”cheater” in destiny 2 give unfair – and illegal – advantages to those who use them in the online shooter, but the producer won a lawsuit and will get millionaire damages against the creators of one of these programs (Image: Bungie/Disclosure)

The lawsuit filed by Bungie accused the three pages, held by Elite Boss Tech and 11020781 Canada Inc. – both owned by a certain Robert James Duthie Nelson – plus a series of unnamed “defendants” of violation or breach of copyright law (in the US, contemplated by the Digital Millennium Copyright Actor simply “DMCA”), in addition to other offenses such as extortion, fraud, money laundering and violations of Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

As of August of last year, both parties were determined to take the case to trial, with the defense of the pages in question arguing that, regardless of whether the development of cheater software leads to strategic benefits within the game, no copy of destiny 2 was illegally traded, nor was there any abuse of any legislation, because “cheating is not pirating”.

Bungie, on the other hand, argued that the benefits gained by cheating software were unfair to the gameplay of an online nature game like destiny 2: Due to the fact that many players in the same session were not involved in the plot, some users ended up undermining the experience with irregularly obtained advantages. In turn, Bungie “was forced” to develop various “defense mechanisms” that would have cost the company “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

However, the defendants unexpectedly accepted the settlement recently offered by the prosecution, which involves the aforementioned amount as well as an acknowledgment that their software “read and tampered with” the proprietary source code of destiny 2which constitutes a violation of private property.

Further, Nelson was also forced to admit in court that the breach was premeditated, intentional, and that its creation “violated technological measures employed by Bungie to control access to its game, thereby violating the DMCA’s anti-piracy legal provisions.”

The amount of compensation took into account the volume of people who downloaded the cheating program (6,765 downloads), multiplied by the individual amount of fine attributed to each download, as provided for in DMCA item 1201: no less than US$ 200 (R$ 1,030.78) and no more than US$ 2 thousand (R$ 10,307.84). With that, all other charges (money laundering, extortion, etc.) were dropped and the accused escaped prison time.

Finally, Defendant is prohibited from “creating, distributing or otherwise making available” any cheater software that violates Bungie’s proprietary code, not limited to Destiny 2. This also applies to anyone connected with Nelson and any company or partner of Bungie. Bungie – it’s worth remembering: Sony, owner of the PlayStation, bought Bungie in January 2022.

With regard to third parties, companies that provide hosting or domain registration services will be legally obligated to terminate their offers to the defendant, if it is identified that he has served any content that violates the guidelines set forth in the agreement. In practice, they will not be able to produce software for this purpose, nor deal with the case and, even less, disclose or promote any tools of a similar nature, even if made by other people.

According to the order of the process, the guidelines listed have global value, “irrelevant to territorial scope”. In other words, if they move to other countries, the order remains in effect.

Bungie has not commented on the decision.

