Did you like “Throwing High”? Check out 7 more Adam Sandler hits

Adam Sandler remains, without a doubt, one of the most beloved actors in cinema. “Throwing High”, the star’s latest project, is having the biggest hit on Netflix. Ladvanced in the final stretch of the NBA, it was the most watched English-language feature on the platform in its opening weekend.

In the top 10 of 92 countries, including Brazil, the film had more than 84 million minutes played on the platform. The news was shared by Netflix itself on social media. Connect only:

In addition to “Shooting High,” Adam Sandler is known for his great works in comedy. The actor is so characteristic in front of the cameras that he was able to create his own cinematic subgenre for a considerable portion of viewers.

His films are constantly controversial and his reputation generates heated debates from those who love him and those who can’t stand him.

We have separated seven productions starring the actor that are worth checking out:

Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019)

This comedy puts Adam Sandler on the high seas alongside Jennifer Aniston. The two are an American couple traveling to Europe to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. On the plane, she meets a millionaire played by Luke Evans, who invites them on a tour of Monaco aboard his uncle’s ship. The couple accepts the offer, but does not imagine that they will soon be involved in the investigation surrounding a murder.

Inspired by the stories of Agatha Christie, “Mediterranean Mystery” is fun from start to finish and makes you rack your brains with that unprepared couple in order to discover the identity of the killer. No wonder the film got a sequel. which shows the couple ready for another adventure solving another international mystery.

“Mediterranean Mystery” is available on Netflix.

Pixels (2015)

The Chris Columbus-directed film (“Home Alone” and “Harry Potter”) casts Sandler in the role of a former ’80s Pac-Man champion, who teams up with four other video game superstars to fight the plot of a extraterrestrial race and save the planet. Creative, “Pixels” goes a long way in its premise, putting us at the center of non-stop action, with great visual effects and a lot of geeky jokes.

“Pixels” is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Together and Mixed (2014)

Jim (Adam Sandler) is a widower who has a disastrous blind date with Lauren (Drew Barrymore), who recently separated for cheating on her husband. After what happened, the last thing they want is to see each other again. However, when Lauren’s partner Jen (Wendi McLendon-Covey) backs out of a trip to Africa with her boyfriend and their five children, the opportunity arises for Lauren to enjoy the ride alongside Brendan (Braxton Beckham) and Tyler ( Kyle Red Silverstein), his children. What she didn’t expect was that Jen’s boyfriend also negotiated the package with Jim, one of her employees. That is, Jim and his three daughters find Lauren and her two sons at a luxury resort in Africa, having to share the same facilities for a week.

“Together and Mixed” is available on HBO Max and Apple TV.

Lie Wife (2011)

Danny Maccabee (Sandler) wanted a serious relationship but was unhappy in his attempt at marriage. To circumvent the lack, he starts to experience only flirtation and sex without the slightest commitment. So, he goes on with his life as a successful plastic surgeon, having his best friend Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), single mother of a couple of brats, as his faithful squire. But one day he meets young Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) and passion takes over both. Ready to marry her, Danny hits the ball when, in order to win her over, he invents that he is her friend’s husband, father of the children and that he is going to separate. Then begins a true love adventure filled with all kinds of confusion.

“Little Wife” is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Star+.

A Make-Believe That Happens (2008)

In this comedy, Adam Sandler plays Skeeter Bronson, the handyman at a giant hotel who mysteriously sees the stories he tells his nephews come true. Situations from the Middle Ages, the era of gladiators, space adventures and the Wild West materialize before Skeeter.

He soon tries to take advantage of the situation, creating increasingly bizarre stories in ways that suit his aspirations. However, his nephews’ unexpected contributions to the stories end up causing things not to go the way he plans, and in an awkward way, Adam Sandler’s character needs to free himself from the traps of his own stories.

“A Make-Believe That Happens” is available on Disney+.

Click (2006)

Another classic that could not be left out of this list is “Click”. Sandler plays an architect who can’t balance his work and family life. When he acquires an experimental remote control that allows him to advance through dull or unpleasant parts of life, the man discovers that having complete control over everything around him isn’t exactly a gift.

In the film, Adam’s character he soon discovers that the control has other functions, such as muffling the sound of his dog’s barking and also bringing forward the facts of his own life, which will change things forever, not necessarily for the better. In addition to a typical comedy with Adam Sandler, “Click” surprises by having some really dark and emotional moments, and is undoubtedly one of his works most remembered by the public.

“Click” is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, and Google Play Movies & TV.

As If It Was The First Time (2004)

Here we have a true Adam Sandler classic. “As If It Was The First Time” is one of those must-have romantic comedies of the 2000s, and it features Sandler alongside Drew Barrymore in a passionate story.

In the film, Henry Roth (Sandler) is a flirtatious veterinarian, who lives in Hawaii and is famous for the large number of tourists he attracts. His new target is Lucy Whitmore (Barrymore), who lives there and with whom Henry is madly in love. But there’s a problem: Lucy suffers from a lack of short-term memory, which causes her to quickly forget events that just happened. With that, Henry is forced to conquer her, day after day, to stay by her side.

“Como Se Fosse a Primeira Vez” is available on Netflix, HBO Max, Star+ and GloboPlay.