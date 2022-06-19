Disney confirms Jane Foster’s illness in Thor 4 and Natalie Portman’s reaction

Thor 4 is coming! We are currently just under 1 month away from the release of Love and Thunder in theaters worldwide. And until then, we have a lot of questions about the movie, especially about Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor!

After all, fans are curious to find out if the entire arc of Jane Foster’s struggle with cancer is just like the Jason Aaron comics. Or if Marvel will make adaptations and not put the character dealing with such a difficult illness.

Although it has not specifically confirmed that this disease is this, we had an article from a Disney magazine, the D23 Magazinewhich ended up revealing that something very similar should happen in the movie.

The article anticipates that the character will be going through a major struggle that not even Thor will be aware of. And that idea was one of the reasons that made Natalie Portman even more interested in Jane’s return to the MCU.

“What Thor doesn’t know is that Jane is secretly battling a terrible difficulty that she manages to reconcile while with Mjolnir. Portman was intrigued by the possibility of playing someone who is as weak as she is strong, depending on the circumstances.”

The great dilemma and challenge of the Mighty Thor, therefore, must be maintained and yield many emotions in Love and Thunder.

Hilarious Thor 4 Video Revealed!

Scheduled for release on July 7, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the MCU’s fourth project of the year, following moon knight, Doctor Strange 2 and Ms. Marvel (which debuts June 8 on Disney+).

The newest, in addition to being the first fourth solo hero film from the MCU to be released, also represents the return of an important character from the God of Thunder films, this time as a powerful heroine.

Jane Foster, the scientist and girlfriend of the god of thunder, seen in the first two films of the hero, in Avengers: Endgame and What If…?will make her glorious return as the Mighty Thor.

And in a new promo from love and thunder, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman jokingly discuss their respective versions and their abilities, arguing that their version of the god of thunder is the best and most powerful. Check out:

During the video, Hemsworth confirms that his character has returned for an all-new movie, Portman then expresses how “excited and honored” she is for “take the role”.

Hemsworth interrupts, explaining that “I’ll still be there playing him. The original.”before Natalie Portman clarifies the situation, saying that she will be playing “The Mighty Thor, who is Thor only more powerful”.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

