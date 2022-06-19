Disney uses Scarlet Witch as a gay icon and causes outrage among fans

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t take long for the Scarlet Witch would go on to become one of the most popular superheroines in all of pop culture.

READ TOO!

First seen in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character’s popularity grew with each new film, but it peaked in the miniseries produced for Disney+: WandaVisionone of the most popular productions of 2021.

And this year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich hit theaters earlier this month and easily became the highest-grossing film of 2022, with Elizabeth Olsen’s character being one of the big highlights of the plot.

And now in June we enter the internationally known LGBTQIAP+ Pride Month. And to celebrate the movement, Disney+ Brazil made a very controversial Twitter post, using the Scarlet Witch. Check it out below:

The comments were so negative that Disney simply deleted the post. Fans claimed that Wanda not only doesn’t fit into any category, but in Doctor Strange 2 she still seeks to kill an LGBT character, in this case America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Scarlet Witch has taken over Marvel!

Back in 2015, when Elizabeth Olsen released Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the actress was asked what she would like to see happen to her character in the MCU.

The actress responded that she would love to see an antagonistic version of Scarlet Witch in which she loses control just like in the comics, but in the interview she doubted that Marvel would ever do that. Result? That’s exactly what happened in Doctor Strange 2, where the character is the main villain of the plot.

Elizabeth Olsen commands, Kevin Feige obeys.pic.twitter.com/8nMgNpiCiU — Marvel Nation (@nacaomarveI) May 10, 2022

Seven years later, that’s exactly what happened to Scarlet Witch. What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!