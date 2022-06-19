Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to seek victory away from home

This Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, Flamengo faces Atlético-MG for the thirteenth round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the thirteenth round of the Brazilian championshipO Flamengo face the Atlético-MG, this Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Mineirão. This afternoon’s duel puts two strong teams face to face. Despite not being well in the classification of the competition of points, the team from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are fighting to try to climb the table to fight for the title.

Both teams need the three points to calm tempers internally. Mengão’s environment improved after the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá in the last round of the Brasileirão, and now they are looking for victory away from home to stay away from the relegation zone.

The last time the team won away from their domains was against Fluminense. On the Atlético-MG side, the crowd is also pressing for good results and if they lose to Mengão, coach Antonio Mohamed has already been warned that he will be fired, according to UOL Esporte.

For this afternoon’s duel against Atlético-MG, Flamengo has some absences, they are: Thiago Maia (flu); David Luiz and Bruno Henrique (injured), Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França (in transition).

With the absences, Dorival Júnior should start Flamengo as follows: Diego Alves; Matheusinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Vito and Gabi.