Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to seek victory away from home

Admin 26 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo

This Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, Flamengo faces Atlético-MG for the thirteenth round of the Brazilian Championship.

Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Per Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF/ Andreas Pereira, Vitinho and + 9: Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to seek victory away from home.
Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF/ Andreas Pereira, Vitinho and + 9: Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to seek victory away from home.
Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Per Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

For the thirteenth round of the Brazilian championshipO Flamengo face the Atlético-MG, this Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Mineirão. This afternoon’s duel puts two strong teams face to face. Despite not being well in the classification of the competition of points, the team from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are fighting to try to climb the table to fight for the title.

Both teams need the three points to calm tempers internally. Mengão’s environment improved after the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá in the last round of the Brasileirão, and now they are looking for victory away from home to stay away from the relegation zone.

The last time the team won away from their domains was against Fluminense. On the Atlético-MG side, the crowd is also pressing for good results and if they lose to Mengão, coach Antonio Mohamed has already been warned that he will be fired, according to UOL Esporte.

For this afternoon’s duel against Atlético-MG, Flamengo has some absences, they are: Thiago Maia (flu); David Luiz and Bruno Henrique (injured), Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França (in transition).

With the absences, Dorival Júnior should start Flamengo as follows: Diego Alves; Matheusinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Vito and Gabi.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Fluminense vs Avaí: Probable lineups, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Without winning for two games, Fluminense returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved