Elections in Colombia: There are complaints against poll workers and a party inspector was murdered | World

There were almost 2,000 complaints related to the vote in Colombia this Sunday (19), according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

Daniel Palacios, the minister of the portfolio, said that the complaints are related to complaints against poll workers, irregularities in relation to the logistics of the voting operation, embarrassment to voters and intervention in the work of public servants.

Voters in Colombia go to the polls to choose whether they want a left-wing president for the first time or a businessman with a diffuse agenda

The Election Observation Mission stated that there were two significant incidents. In the city of San Vicente del Caguán, fire was exchanged between a guerrilla group and the army (one soldier died). In addition, a fiscal from the left-wing Pact Historic party was murdered in the morning in the city of Guapi.

Colombians vote to choose the next president between a former leftist guerrilla who promises social change and an eccentric businessman who proposes to cut state spending and fight corruption, despite himself being investigated on suspicion of committing the same crime. .

More than 39 million voters are eligible to vote in the second round of the presidential election.

The Colombians will choose between the leftist Gustavo Petro, candidate for the Historic Pact, and the independent Rodolfo Hernández, from the League of Anti-Corruption Rulers, who reach the election in a technical tie, according to polls.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla activist, former mayor of Bogotá and currently a senator, proposes economic and social reforms to fight poverty, inequality and exclusion that affect millions of poor, although the measures arouse fear in businessmen. and in the financial market.

If he wins, Petro would be the first left-wing president of the South American country of 50 million people, after two unsuccessful attempts.

Meanwhile, Hernández, who surprised by going through to the second round, promises to cut state spending, fight corruption to obtain the resources needed to finance his economic and social programs, as well as a plan to deliver drugs to drug addicts and discourage drug trafficking.