Emmy Rossum’s Makeup Artist Details Her Shocking Transformation Into ‘Angelyne’

Emmy Rossum completely transformed for her role as Angelyne, sitting in hair and makeup for five hours and wearing eight-pound breasts.mikemekash/Instagram It takes a village to turn Emmy Rossum into Angelyne.

The “Shameless” actor embodies the Los Angeles billboard model for a new Peacock miniseries, Emmy-winning makeup artist Mike Mekash detailed the stunning process in a wild time-lapse video on instagram.

Mekash explained that the process took five hours, deciding on the pink style of “a many looks for Angelyne” as well as “one of the prettiest” and “my favorite of yours” looks! marking the rest of the special effects, hair and makeup team. Without video, Rossum, 14, looks nothing like her natural “Shameless” character Fiona Gallagher. Instead, the mother of one wears three-pound fake breasts, a layer of prosthetics, a provocative blonde wig, colored eyebrows and unrecognizable heavy makeup. and black fishnet top with matching magenta feather hair accessories. “American Horr Story” actor Cheyenne Jackson commented to Mike: “What a stellar job!!!!” and Mekash, who worked on Ryan Murphy’s show, responded: “It’s a really fun watch. And many look different.” Rossum’s husband Sam Email, the project’s executive producer, called his wife’s makeover “kind of weird.” Esmail told The Hollywood Reporter: “When I say there are times when I didn’t recognize her because she was lost in this person, I mean it.” Emmy Rossum stunned the audience as a hot pink model. Peacock The “Phantom of the Opera” star told THR that her character’s slight “1.5kg” fake breasts caused blisters. And proving that beauty is pain, she has tear duct problems from wearing two pairs of special contact lenses and heavy eye makeup. “The Phantom of the Star Appearance looked unrecognizable after five hours of chair makeup. mikemekash/Instagram Peacock describes Angelne as “the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink,” who became famous for recording “Los Angeles billboards in the mid-1980s as an enigmatic blonde bombshell, ushering in the era of famous-for-being-culture.” famous influencers.” 6240971The makeover for the role was so intense that Emmy Rossum’s husband is not. mikemekash/Instagram