Entertainment: “A small favor”, a hidden gem in the filmography of the last decade – ALEXANDRE JOSÉ

By Luiz Guilherme Hostert Pereira

Due to the huge flow of movies that are released every year, it is very common for many amazing works to go unnoticed by the general public. “Um Pequeno Favor” is an example that, despite not having achieved great success in Brazil, has a primal quality in an experience filled with tension, fun and mystery.

Coming to theaters in 2018, the film stars Anna Kendrick, notorious for playing comic relief in films like “Twilight” and “Pitch Perfect,” and Blake Lively, fashion icon and eternal Serena from “Gossip Girl.” The dynamics of opposites of the two build a very exciting and funny relationship that in itself guarantees that the film never loses your attention.

The plot follows a young mother (Anna K.) who meets a beautiful and mysterious woman (Blake L.) after her young children become friends. The two end up getting closer until Blake’s character disappears, making it clear that no one around her, not even her own husband knows her past and secrets from her.

The production is a perfect example of a comedy drama done right, with excellent timing and amazing costumes, definitely a must-see and deliciously revisitable.

Check out the trailer: