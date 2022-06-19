European Union standardizes cell phone chargers: reduce e-waste

The European Union has decided to provisionally standardize the use of chargers for cell phones. In addition to making life easier for consumers, the intention is to reduce electronic waste. Currently, there are 11 thousand tons annually.

Countries and manufacturers will have to adapt to the new model by 2024. According to a published note, all models must be equipped with USB-C, regardless of manufacture.

“Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headsets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld game consoles and portable speakers rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be standardized,” said Margrethe. Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission.

In Europe alone, the equivalent of R$ 13 billion per year is spent on cables and adapters.

Apple’s Resistance

The new rule brings big changes for Apple users.

The company told EU officials that the proposed rule would make up to one billion devices and accessories that use the company’s proprietary Lightning connector obsolete, according to a report by the EU Parliament.

But this week’s announcement could accelerate Apple’s move to USB-C and potentially lead to the company ditching Lightning worldwide, for good.

And you, what do you think of this initiative? It’s interesting?

What if it was applied here?

With information from Bcharts