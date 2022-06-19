Fast Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”

It all starts with a bomb set to automatically explode if a train slows below 80 kilometers per hour. Unless the requested ransom is paid. Meanwhile, the police race against time to find out how to quickly learn how to defuse the bomb. With narrative speed, “Bullet Train” has as its main setting the title’s own means of transport: one of the Shinkansen bullet trains, in Japan. This is the motto of the book and movie “Bullet Train”, which comes out of the imagination as a literary work and gets a screen version directed by the American director David Leitch, the same person behind “Deadpool 2”.

In the literary case, Kotaro Isaka is an author acclaimed in Japan for his original plots and his thought-provoking characters. He has won critical acclaim and received numerous literary awards since the publication of his first book in 2000. Over the years, Isaka has established himself as a bestselling writer among Japanese readers. It was in 2010 that he published “Bullet Train” and, since then, it has sold more than 700,000 copies in the Asian country. Only in May of this year did the book reach Brazilian bookstores, through Intrinseca.

Creative and action-packed, the written work formed the basis for a breathtaking film production. It became a thriller for the screen full of absurd moments, iconic characters and scathing witticisms. Supported in the style of a noir novel, “Trem Bala” was born with the possibility of offering a

plot full of twists, which unfolds during a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Morioka.

And it was really the fast pace of the narrative, the witty humor and the eccentricity of the characters that caught the attention of Hollywood’s powerful producers. It is born with super production status, in which Brad Pitt’s star shines. The heartthrob is joined by names like Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King in the cast. The direction of David Leitch, a stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor, already points to the movements that the film will follow.

The film follows the story of the Ladybug played by Brad Pitt, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully. But his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives – on the world’s fastest train.





The book’s author’s creativity to build dubious personalities is also expressed in characters such as young Satoshi, who looks like an exemplary student, but is a cruel psychopath. Revenge fuels the narrative and Kimura, whose son is in a coma. The plot also involves other characters such as the lethal duo Tangerina and Limão. And a mysterious suitcase ends up crossing the destinies of these characters.