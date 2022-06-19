Fight between organized groups interdicts the Marginal Tietê lane; VIDEOS | Sao Paulo

A fight between organized supporters of Corinthians and Goiás blocked the local track of Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, this Sunday afternoon (19).

Seventeen fans were arrested, 14 from Torcida Jovem do Goiás, and 3 from Gaviões da Fiel. Case will be registered at the 91st Police District.

Video circulating on social media shows Goiás fans running along Marginal Tietê with pieces of wood and stones. Another video shows Goiás fans beating a Corinthians fan at the construction site.

According to the Fire Department, three people were injured and were rescued: a 22-year-old man with a cut on his left leg rescued at the Lapa Emergency Room, another man had a dislocation in his right shoulder, and was also taken to the Lapa PS and a third man with a head injury, who was taken to University Hospital.

The Military Police received a call at 2:38 pm for a fight between Torcida Jovem do Goiás and Gaviões da Fiel, at Avenida Embaixador Macedo Soares, 8899, in Barra Funda, West Zone of São Paulo.

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) says the lane was cleared around 3:15 pm.

Corinthians and Goiás play a match at Itaquerão for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.