Fluminense vs Avaí: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Fluminense and Avaí face each other this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be followed in real time by the ge with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW .

After five games with just one win (and one draw), Fluminense is in 12th place with 15 points, just two ahead of the relegation zone, and with strong suspicion from the crowd. But now could be the turning point. Tricolor will play the next four rounds in Rio de Janeiro, a sequence that can get the team back on track, rediscover good performances and fight in the front pack.

Avaí picked up two victories in a row, against Botafogo and Fortaleza, and exchanged the ghost of relegation for proximity to the G-4. At the moment, the team from Santa Catarina has 17 points and occupies the seventh place. The azurra goal in Rio de Janeiro is to score and continue in the first part of the leaderboard.

Retrospect: this will be the 20th game in the history between Fluminense and Avaí. In the 19 matches so far, the Cariocas have the advantage with 10 wins against five of Santa Catarina, in addition to four draws.

Carlos Eduardo Lino analyzes Fluminense x Avai, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Streaming : Sportv broadcasts live throughout Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Ledio Carmona and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito;

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Diniz will promote changes in relation to the team that drew with América-MG in the last round. André and Arias return from suspension and rejoin the team. And Nonato should earn a chance as a starter in place of Wellington. Still without Cris Silva, Caio Paulista will continue improvised on the left side.

Probable starting lineup: Fábio; Samuel Xavier; Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano

who is out : Luan Freitas (right knee), Fred (left eye) and Cris Silva (right knee);

: Luan Freitas (right knee), Fred (left eye) and Cris Silva (right knee); hanging: David Braz, Nonato, Yago, Manoel and John Kennedy.

Avai – coach: Eduardo Barroca

Despite participating in training last Friday, Douglas is out of the match. The goalkeeper did not travel due to knee problems and will be replaced by Vladimir. In addition to him, midfielder Matheus Galdezani, holder against Fortaleza, was also injured. On the other hand, Barroca has a “good headache” to assemble the team, as he counts on the return of Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Raniele to midfield.

Probable lineup: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli

who is out : Douglas, Galdezani and Jean Pyerre (medical department);

: Douglas, Galdezani and Jean Pyerre (medical department); hanging: Galdezani, Jean Cleber and Pottker.

