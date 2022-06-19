Fortaleza vs América-MG: goalkeeper Jaílson leaves Coelho out of play at Castelão | america-mg

Goalkeeper Jaílson will also miss América-MG, in the game against Fortaleza, this Sunday, at 18h (GMT), at Castelão. The match is valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

According to the press office of América-MG, the goalkeeper had a muscle discomfort in his left leg and was spared from the match. Thus, Airton should be the holder of the American goal, with young Robson staying on the bench. The Rabbit must enter the field with the following formation:

Likely team: Airton; Raúl Cáceres, Éder, German Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Felipe Azevedo; Gustavinho (Paulinho Boia), Pedrinho and Aloísio

1 of 3 Jailson will miss América-MG in the game with Fortalez — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG Jailson will miss América-MG in the game with Fortalez — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG

In addition to Jaílson, América’s list of embezzlement includes: Alê (suspended); Berrío (physical transition); Iago Maidana, Matheusinho, Jori and Matheus Cavichioli (medical department).

América comes from three matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship. The team is in 14th place in the table with 15 points gained, two more than Atlético-GO, 17th place and the first team that appears in the relegation zone.

Watch: all about América-MG on ge, Globo and Sportv