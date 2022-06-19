Fortaleza X America-MG – Superesportes

13
2 time
Second half with fully open game. The ball is barely in midfield.
12
2 time
Everaldo hits low from outside the area and Benevenuto throws himself in a cart to dodge it.
11
2 time
In the next round, Fortaleza will visit Atltico-MG. America faces Flamengo, in Rio.
10
2 time
In the middle of the week, Fortaleza makes a classic against Cear for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
9
2 time
Felipe Azevedo tries an individual move from the left wing of the attack, but stops when Ceballos scores.
8
2 time
Marlon is left with the leftover ball at the entrance of the area on the left, cuts from left to right and kicks in place. The ball comes out right.
7
2 time
Ceballos offside in the middle of the area after Moiss’s kick from the right.
6
2 time
America arrives with more danger in the second half.
5
2 time
Cceres takes a cross from the right wing to the second post, Alosio heads it to the ground and sends it out.
4
2 time
In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo, Atltico-GO 0x1 Juventude and Fluminense 1×0 Ava.
3
2 time
BOEEECK! Amrica’s quick exit through the middle, Felipe Azevedo feints two in front of the area, takes it inside and shoots high. Nice save by the goalkeeper with his right hand up.
two
2 time
Juninho Capixaba receives on the left half of the attack, tries the low pass to enter the area and Juninho intercepts.
1
2 time
Teams return unchanged.
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the second half!
50
1 time
First half end!
49
1 time
Game of good movement in the Castle.
48
1 time
AMAZING! Pikachu has the leftover ball in front of the area and hits it hard. Romero closes alone on the left, but breaks when trying to deflect towards the goal.
47
1 time
Lucas Lima takes a corner from the left and Conti bends down to cut the fish.
46
1 time
The goal sets Fortaleza fans on fire in the stands.
45
1 time
Let’s go to 50.
43
1 time
Nice goal! The VAR checks for a possible offside, but the goal is valid.
42
1 time
GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Lucas Lima arrives before Conti in the play through the middle of the area, takes it with his left hand to the left and crosses over the top at the second post. Yago Pikachu closes in on the marker’s back and heads into the low right corner.
42
1 time
GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!!
41
1 time
Alosio looks for a game in the defensive field and ends up pulled with a lack of Titi.
40
1 time
Juninho Capixaba tries an attack from the left of the attack, plays in front and falls asking for Cceres’s lack. Anything.
39
1 time
Lucas Lima takes the leftover ball at the back of the area on the right, crosses left-handed, takes Avelar and leaves.
38
1 time
NO PNALTI! Vuaden observes Titi’s pull on Conti and understands that he does not interfere with the bid.
37
1 time
VAR IN AO! Vuaden called on the monitor to review a possible pull of Titi on Conti in the previous move.
36
1 time
MARCELO BOECK AGAIN! Felipe Azevedo receives a short pass in the corner from the left and crosses from below to the area. Alosio dominates towards the second post and hits hard for a new defense by the home goalkeeper.
35
1 time
BOEEECK!!! Lucas Kal tries a low kick from outside the area and Fortaleza’s goalkeeper goes on the right footer to deflect.
34
1 time
Corner taken by Everaldo with too much force and wide. Danilo Avelar beats Capixaba at the top, heads down and Marcelo Boeck palms in the right corner.
33
1 time
Danilo Avelar receives in the middle on the left of the attack, force the ball in the area and leaves it in the hands of Boeck.
32
1 time
The game restarts.
31
1 time
Technical stop.
30
1 time
BORED! Lucas Lima crosses beautifully from the left wing to enter the small area, Romero closes before the defender but does not hit the ball.
29
1 time
UUHH! Marlon takes a free-kick from the back on the left, Danilo Avelar wins with his head at the entrance of the small area and runs close to the right post.
28
1 time
Everaldo makes the speed move on the left wing, reaches the bottom and is fouled by Ceballos.
27
1 time
Striker Alosio turns 34 today.
26
1 time
In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo and Atltico-GO 0x1 Juventude.
25
1 time
Ceballos tries to play with Pikachu on the right wing of the attack, but the pass goes straight through the sideline.
24
1 time
Z Welison takes a hit ball in the small area and makes the home fans breathe a sigh of relief.
23
1 time
America comes from three straight games without scoring.
22
1 time
In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo.
21
1 time
Gradually, America tries to hold the ball a little longer in the attack.
20
1 time
Marlon turns his body in the left sock to finish, catches crooked with his right leg and sends away.
19
1 time
Submissions: Fortaleza 4×0 America.
18
1 time
Lucas Lima’s impediment in the long throw to the left side of the attack.
17
1 time
In progress: Internacional 2×0 Botafogo.
16
1 time
Lucas Lima takes a free-kick from the right wing into the area and white’s defense hits a header.
15
1 time
Airton is lying in his area; Vuaden calls for the stretcher.
14
1 time
WEAK! Romero leaves the area to receive on the right wing and crosses short. Yago Pikachu dominates markedly, slaps the front and finishes with a left-handed kick. Airton Defense.
14
1 time
Z Welison tries a strong shot from the middle of the street and sends it over Airton’s goal.
13
1 time
Without the ball, America closes with a first line of five.
12
1 time
In progress: Internacional 1×0 Botafogo.
11
1 time
Z Welison hits right through the left side of the defense, disarms Everaldo in the speed play and still has a goal kick.
10
1 time
Start of the game with pressure from Leo do Pici in the attack.
9
1 time
Felipe goes down the right flank of the attack, tries to reverse to the left, hits crookedly and gives a goal kick.
8
1 time
Fortaleza’s mistake on the ball out through the middle, Lucas Kal triggers Alosio, but Benevenuto cuts through the side line inside the area.
7
1 time
ALMOST THE FIRST! Lucas Lima thinks it’s a great slap with the left-hander and serves Juninho Capixaba. The side invades the area, kicks from below and Airton falls to fit.
6
1 time
Closed: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Atltico-MG 2×0 Flamengo and Coritiba 0x1 Athletico-PR.
5
1 time
Ceballos plays from the right half to the half-moon below and Coelho’s defense pushes away.
4
1 time
Because of a muscle discomfort, goalkeeper Jailson misses America.
3
1 time
LOOK AT THE FORTALEZA! Moses escapes once more to the left, feints Conti into the area and crosses from the bottom. Mining defense court.
two
1 time
Fortaleza exchanges passes in the middle of the field with America further back.
1
1 time
Moiss triggered with space on the left, arrives at the end and leaves short with Lucas Lima. Shirt 13 crosses with a left-handed low and hits.
1
1 time
Fortaleza wears a tricolor shirt and blue callus. All of America in white.
0
1 time
Roll the ball in the Castle!
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn!
0
1 time
In the last round, Fortaleza lost to Ava by 3×2, in Florianpolis. America was in a goalless draw against Fluminense, in Minas.
0
1 time
In progress: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Atltico-MG 2×0 Flamengo and Athletico-PR 0x0 Coritiba.
0
1 time
America cast by Mancini: Airton; Cceres, Conti, der and Danilo Avelar; Marlon, Lucas Kal and Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Alosio.
0
1 time
Fortress defined by Vojvoda: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Z Welison, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero.
0
1 time
The game will be refereed by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, from Rio Grande do Sul. In VAR the command will be Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ).
0
1 time
IN SEARCH OF REHABILITATION! The two teams each accumulate three rounds without winning. Leo do Pici is coming off a defeat and two draws. J the Coelho accumulates one tie and two defeats.
0
1 time
America appears in 14th place with 15 points in the same 12 games played.
0
1 time
Lantern of the competition, Fortaleza enters the field with only seven points won in 12 games played.
0
1 time
Hot afternoon in Fortaleza: 28C.
0
1 time
Good evening! From 18:00, the ball rolls in the Castle to Fortaleza and Amrica-MG for the 13th round of the Brazilian.