Galaxy S21 FE 4G is coming, know its main specs – All in Technology

Launched after several months of delay, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G was quickly overshadowed with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. As a result, its sales number was well below expectations, especially when compared to its predecessor Galaxy S20 FE. But now, a leak has just revealed that Samsung is working on a 4G variant of the S21 FE.

According to information from the GalaxyClub.nl website, the support page would have already gone live on the Samsung Netherlands website, which means that its launch is close to happening. Furthermore, the leak confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE 4G will have a model number of SM-G990B2.

Also according to the source, the S21 FE 4G will feature a Snapdragon 720G processor, a 6.4-inch FHD+ tel and a 4,500 mAh battery. It is expected to also bring a 32MP front camera, a triple rear camera combo (12MP + 12MP + 8MP) and support for Bluetooth 5.2 (confirmed by the Bluetooth SIG).

As seen, it looks like the 4G version of the S21 FE will have very similar specs to the 5G model, except for the chipset. However, Samsung has not yet commented on the matter and has given no clues as to when it intends to launch this device.

Galaxy S21 FE – Main Specifications: