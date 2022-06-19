‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel Centered on Jon Snow

HBO is developing a spin-off series of “Game of Thrones” focused on Jon Snow, the character of Kit Harington, according to information from The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will be set after the events of the eighth season of “Game of Thrones”, with the trajectory of Jon Snow. According to the website, the production is in the initial phase and does not have a premiere date or details about the plot.

At the end of “Game of Thrones” (2011 – 2019), Jon Snow went to live beyond the Wall, after the death of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). He also discovered his true identity (Aegon Targaryen) and the possibility of being heir to the Iron Throne.

For his performance as Jon Snow, Harington was nominated for two Emmys: best supporting actor and best actor. The actor, after that of Got, participated in an episode of “Modern love” and entered the Marvel Universe in the movie “Eternals”.

Another series derived from the universe of GoT, “House of the Dragon” premieres on August 21, but this time with a plot that takes place 200 years before the events of the original series. According to “Variety”, there are other products in the production line that drink from the source of “Game of thrones”: the series “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and a animation.



