Goals and best moments of Santos vs RB Bragantino for the Brazilian Championship (2-2) | 06/18/2022

Santos now changes the key and will play for the Copa do Brasil. Wednesday (22), against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30. I’m Bragantino, he plays only for the Brasileirão, on Saturday (25), at 16:30, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada.

Santos 2×2 Bragantino.

Angelo attacks from the right, and gets a corner at the last minute.

Carlos Eduardo crosses, Bauermann withdraws.

Santos crosses twice inside the area, Bragantino’s defense pushes both away.

Plus four, let’s go to 49.

Luan Cândido risks from outside the area, João Paulo defends.

The ball is left for Artur free in the area, shirt 7 ends up puncturing and losing the opportunity to score.

Goulart receives a card at the bank for complaints.

Praxedes receives the free ball in the area, tries to finish, but Camacho arrives blocking and sending it to a corner.

Aderlan crosses mid-height with danger. Kaiky pulls away to a corner.

Lucas Pires crosses, Bragantino’s defense leaves.

Santos works the ball in the attacking field, but cannot infiltrate the opposing defense.

Card for Praxedes, for lack of Rodrigo Fernandes.

Peixe’s physical trainer was also expelled.

Coach Fabián Bustos is expelled for complaint.

Santos retreats, Bragantino takes the opportunity, and with Luan Cândido, he risks from outside the area and scores a great goal, in the angle of João Paulo. Tie of the Gross Mass: 2 to 2.

Camacho’s beautiful pass to Ângelo, who starts on the right and finishes. The ball passes dangerously, over Cleiton’s goal.

Aderlan crosses very hard, the ball crosses the area and goes out.

After another corner, Rwan deflects again, the ball takes danger to Cleiton’s goal, but leaves.

Lucas Pires takes a corner to Rwan’s head. He who tests firmly, but sees the ball deflect in Hurtado and go out, touching the net from the outside.

Ângelo makes a beautiful move from the right, plays for Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 finishes, but is blocked at the time of the kick. Corner for the Fish.

Card to Helinho, for lack of Ângelo.

Sandry receives on the right wing, tries to find Marcos Leonardo, but Nathan pushes away for Bragantino.

Artur crosses, Lucas Braga leaves.

João Paulo gets a card for making “wax”, according to the referee.

WOW! Rual risks from afar, but the ball passes to the left of João Paulo’s goal.

Lucas Braga attacks well from the right, crosses for Baptistão, shirt 92 fixes for Marcos Leonardo, who tries the kick, but stops in the defense block. The ball is still left for Jhojan, who takes the free kick chewed on the ball and sends it weak to Cleiton’s defense.

Lucas Pires crosses to the area, Kevin makes the cut.

Zanocelo risks from afar, but the ball explodes on defense.

Aderlan tries to score with Hyoran, but clashes with Rodrigo Fernanfez. Match paralyzed for medical attention to both players.

Artur takes a free-kick in the area, Baptistão pushes away. The leftover ends up being with Aderlan, who shoots with the first shot and the ball goes out.

Hyoran takes a corner, Baptistão tries to get away but plays against his own goal. Lucky for the attacker that the ball goes out the side of the goal. New corner for Massa Bruta.

Defender do Santos gives a disconnect, and lets Bragantino arrive in danger. Bauermann sends it to a corner.

Artur risks the kick, the ball deflects the Santos defense and goes to a corner.

Ball rolling to final stage.

Santos 2×1 Bragantino.

In the last move, Bragantino made a great move on the right, after some deflections inside the area, it left for Hyoran, who pushed into the back of the net, Massa Bruta decreased: 2 to 1.

One more, let’s go to 46.

Zanocelo launches Marcos Leonardo, Natan pulls the Santos forward’s shirt and commits a foul.

Marcos Leonardo misses the pass, but it ends up being left for Jhojan. The shirt 8, at the time of submission, ends up curling up and misses a great opportunity.

Raul kicks from distance, João Paulo defends.

Jhojan launches Marcos Leonardo, but shirt 9 was alone in the attack, and loses the ball to the opposing defense.

Raul throws to Artur inside the area, but shirt 7 doesn’t get the domain and the ball goes out through the back line.

Bruno Oliveira of the beautiful launch for Marcos Leonardo, the shirt 9 takes the goalkeeper Cleiton, and plays for Baptistão, who without a goalkeeper, only pushed to the bottom of the net: 2 to 0 Peixe.

Aderlan crosses, Rodrigo Fernandez pulls out to latetal.

Helinho crosses at half height. Zanocele departs.

WHAT A DEFENSE! Jan Hurtado receives a cross in the area, the striker hits it with his head, but João Paulo makes a save. Corner for Bragantino.

Lucas Evangelista risks from outside the area, the ball passes the side of the goal and goes out.

Bruno Oliveira fouls Raul, and receives a card.

Hyoran takes a direct free kick to the goal, but stops in the defense of João Paulo.

Bragantino lacks danger to charge.

Zanocelo fouls Lucas Evangelista at the entrance of the area and receives a card.

Raul risks a long shot and isolates the ball.

Helinho tries to cross, Kaiky pushes away, the ball goes back to shirt 11, who tries again, but this time Rodrigo Fernandez cut to a corner.

After rotation of fouls on Marcos Leonardo, now it was Raul’s turn to foul the boy. Shirt 23 receives a card.

After a low cross by Lucas Pires, Bragantino’s defense manages to get away, but the ball lands at the foot of Léo Baptistão, who dominates and fills his foot, towards the back of the net: 1 to 0 Peixe.

Bruno Oliveira triggers Lucas Pires in the area, but shirt 44 cannot reach the ball with his head. Goal kick for Bragantino.

DEFEND CLETON! Léo Baptistão can’t control the area and the ball is left to Marcos Leonardo. However, before the striker, Bruno Oliveira arrives kicking, but stops in Cleiton’s defense.

Kaiky gives a beautiful hat to Hurtado, who fouls the defender.

THAT WAS CLOSE! In the low corner kick, Artur kicks and Jan Hurtado deflects, the ball capriciously hits the post of João Paulo. Luckily for the Santos goalkeeper, it comes back towards him and the archer makes the save.

WOW! Hyoran cuts inside and shoots from a distance, the ball had an address, but João Paulo flew on the ball and made the save. Corner for Bragantino.

Lucas Pires receives from Bruno Oliveira on the left wing and crosses, the ball goes to Marcos Leonardo’s head, who ends up finishing weakly and the ball stays in Cleiton’s hands.

It starts to drizzle in Vila Belmiro.

Aderlan crosses to Hurtado, who finishes with a header wide.

Artur takes the free-kick, Bauermann heads away.

Baptistão fouls Helinho, Bragantino will have the chance to play the ball in the area.

The ball rolled in Vila Belmiro, Santos gave the exit.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

The teams come to the field.