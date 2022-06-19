Goals and best moments of Santos vs RB Bragantino for the Brazilian Championship (2-2) | 06/18/2022

Admin 8 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

23:1012 minutes ago

⏱’ Upcoming games

Santos now changes the key and will play for the Copa do Brasil. Wednesday (22), against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30. I’m Bragantino, he plays only for the Brasileirão, on Saturday (25), at 16:30, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada.

22:55 28 minutes ago

⏱’ Post game

22:5429 minutes ago

⏱’ Post game

22:51 32 minutes ago

49′ End of game

Santos 2×2 Bragantino.

22:50 33 minutes ago

48′

Angelo attacks from the right, and gets a corner at the last minute.

22:49 33 minutes ago

47′

Carlos Eduardo crosses, Bauermann withdraws.

22:48 35 minutes ago

46′

Santos crosses twice inside the area, Bragantino’s defense pushes both away.

22:47 35 minutes ago

45′ Extras

Plus four, let’s go to 49.

22:47 36 minutes ago

45′ Substitution at Bragantino 🔄

22:45 37 minutes ago

43′

Luan Cândido risks from outside the area, João Paulo defends.

22:43 39 minutes ago

41′

The ball is left for Artur free in the area, shirt 7 ends up puncturing and losing the opportunity to score.

22:42 40 minutes ago

40′ Yellow card 🟨

Goulart receives a card at the bank for complaints.

22:40 42 minutes ago

38′

Praxedes receives the free ball in the area, tries to finish, but Camacho arrives blocking and sending it to a corner.

22:39 43 minutes ago

37′

Aderlan crosses mid-height with danger. Kaiky pulls away to a corner.

22:39 44 minutes ago

37′

Lucas Pires crosses, Bragantino’s defense leaves.

22:38 an hour ago

36′

Santos works the ball in the attacking field, but cannot infiltrate the opposing defense.

22:36 an hour ago

34′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Praxedes, for lack of Rodrigo Fernandes.

22:33 an hour ago

31′ Red card 🟥

Peixe’s physical trainer was also expelled.

22:33 an hour ago

30′ Substitution at Bragantino 🔄

22:31 an hour ago

28′ Red card 🟥

Coach Fabián Bustos is expelled for complaint.

22:29 an hour ago

25′ GOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO ⚽️

Santos retreats, Bragantino takes the opportunity, and with Luan Cândido, he risks from outside the area and scores a great goal, in the angle of João Paulo. Tie of the Gross Mass: 2 to 2.

22:27 an hour ago

24′

Camacho’s beautiful pass to Ângelo, who starts on the right and finishes. The ball passes dangerously, over Cleiton’s goal.

22:25 an hour ago

23′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

22:24 an hour ago

22′

Aderlan crosses very hard, the ball crosses the area and goes out.

22:24 an hour ago

21′ Substitution at Bragantino 🔄

22:21 an hour ago

18′

After another corner, Rwan deflects again, the ball takes danger to Cleiton’s goal, but leaves.

22:20 an hour ago

17′

Lucas Pires takes a corner to Rwan’s head. He who tests firmly, but sees the ball deflect in Hurtado and go out, touching the net from the outside.

22:19 an hour ago

17′

Ângelo makes a beautiful move from the right, plays for Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 finishes, but is blocked at the time of the kick. Corner for the Fish.

22:18 an hour ago

16′ Yellow card 🟨

Card to Helinho, for lack of Ângelo.

22:17 an hour ago

14′

Sandry receives on the right wing, tries to find Marcos Leonardo, but Nathan pushes away for Bragantino.

22:16 an hour ago

14′

Artur crosses, Lucas Braga leaves.

22:14 an hour ago

12′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

22:13 an hour ago

10′ Yellow card 🟨

João Paulo gets a card for making “wax”, according to the referee.

22:13 an hour ago

10′

WOW! Rual risks from afar, but the ball passes to the left of João Paulo’s goal.

22:12 an hour ago

09′

Lucas Braga attacks well from the right, crosses for Baptistão, shirt 92 fixes for Marcos Leonardo, who tries the kick, but stops in the defense block. The ball is still left for Jhojan, who takes the free kick chewed on the ball and sends it weak to Cleiton’s defense.

22:11 an hour ago

08′

Lucas Pires crosses to the area, Kevin makes the cut.

22:10 an hour ago

08′

Zanocelo risks from afar, but the ball explodes on defense.

22:09 an hour ago

06′

Aderlan tries to score with Hyoran, but clashes with Rodrigo Fernanfez. Match paralyzed for medical attention to both players.

22:08 an hour ago

06′

Artur takes a free-kick in the area, Baptistão pushes away. The leftover ends up being with Aderlan, who shoots with the first shot and the ball goes out.

22:05 an hour ago

03′

Hyoran takes a corner, Baptistão tries to get away but plays against his own goal. Lucky for the attacker that the ball goes out the side of the goal. New corner for Massa Bruta.

22:04 an hour ago

02′

Defender do Santos gives a disconnect, and lets Bragantino arrive in danger. Bauermann sends it to a corner.

22:03 an hour ago

01′

Artur risks the kick, the ball deflects the Santos defense and goes to a corner.

22:01 an hour ago

00′ 2nd half begins

Ball rolling to final stage.

21:472 hours ago

46′ End of 1st Half

Santos 2×1 Bragantino.

21:472 hours ago

46′ GOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO ⚽️

In the last move, Bragantino made a great move on the right, after some deflections inside the area, it left for Hyoran, who pushed into the back of the net, Massa Bruta decreased: 2 to 1.

21:452 hours ago

45′ Extras

One more, let’s go to 46.

21:442 hours ago

44′

Zanocelo launches Marcos Leonardo, Natan pulls the Santos forward’s shirt and commits a foul.

21:432 hours ago

42′

Marcos Leonardo misses the pass, but it ends up being left for Jhojan. The shirt 8, at the time of submission, ends up curling up and misses a great opportunity.

21:422 hours ago

41′

Raul kicks from distance, João Paulo defends.

21:412 hours ago

40′

Jhojan launches Marcos Leonardo, but shirt 9 was alone in the attack, and loses the ball to the opposing defense.

21:392 hours ago

38′

Raul throws to Artur inside the area, but shirt 7 doesn’t get the domain and the ball goes out through the back line.

21:372 hours ago

35′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

Bruno Oliveira of the beautiful launch for Marcos Leonardo, the shirt 9 takes the goalkeeper Cleiton, and plays for Baptistão, who without a goalkeeper, only pushed to the bottom of the net: 2 to 0 Peixe.

21:332 hours ago

33′

Aderlan crosses, Rodrigo Fernandez pulls out to latetal.

21:29 2 hours ago

29′

Helinho crosses at half height. Zanocele departs.

21:282 hours ago

27′

WHAT A DEFENSE! Jan Hurtado receives a cross in the area, the striker hits it with his head, but João Paulo makes a save. Corner for Bragantino.

21:262 hours ago

25′

Lucas Evangelista risks from outside the area, the ball passes the side of the goal and goes out.

21:25 2 hours ago

24′ Yellow card 🟨

Bruno Oliveira fouls Raul, and receives a card.

21:242 hours ago

23′

Hyoran takes a direct free kick to the goal, but stops in the defense of João Paulo.

21:232 hours ago

23′

Bragantino lacks danger to charge.

21:232 hours ago

22′ Yellow card 🟨

Zanocelo fouls Lucas Evangelista at the entrance of the area and receives a card.

21:222 hours ago

21′

Raul risks a long shot and isolates the ball.

21:212 hours ago

21′

Helinho tries to cross, Kaiky pushes away, the ball goes back to shirt 11, who tries again, but this time Rodrigo Fernandez cut to a corner.

21:20 2 hours ago

19′ Yellow card 🟨

After rotation of fouls on Marcos Leonardo, now it was Raul’s turn to foul the boy. Shirt 23 receives a card.

21:172 hours ago

16′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

After a low cross by Lucas Pires, Bragantino’s defense manages to get away, but the ball lands at the foot of Léo Baptistão, who dominates and fills his foot, towards the back of the net: 1 to 0 Peixe.

21:15 2 hours ago

15′

Bruno Oliveira triggers Lucas Pires in the area, but shirt 44 cannot reach the ball with his head. Goal kick for Bragantino.

21:142 hours ago

12′

DEFEND CLETON! Léo Baptistão can’t control the area and the ball is left to Marcos Leonardo. However, before the striker, Bruno Oliveira arrives kicking, but stops in Cleiton’s defense.

21:132 hours ago

11′

Kaiky gives a beautiful hat to Hurtado, who fouls the defender.

21:12 2 hours ago

09′

THAT WAS CLOSE! In the low corner kick, Artur kicks and Jan Hurtado deflects, the ball capriciously hits the post of João Paulo. Luckily for the Santos goalkeeper, it comes back towards him and the archer makes the save.

21:09 2 hours ago

09′

WOW! Hyoran cuts inside and shoots from a distance, the ball had an address, but João Paulo flew on the ball and made the save. Corner for Bragantino.

21:06 2 hours ago

06′

Lucas Pires receives from Bruno Oliveira on the left wing and crosses, the ball goes to Marcos Leonardo’s head, who ends up finishing weakly and the ball stays in Cleiton’s hands.

21:05 2 hours ago

05′

It starts to drizzle in Vila Belmiro.

21:05 2 hours ago

04′

Aderlan crosses to Hurtado, who finishes with a header wide.

21:04 2 hours ago

03′

Artur takes the free-kick, Bauermann heads away.

21:03 2 hours ago

02′

Baptistão fouls Helinho, Bragantino will have the chance to play the ball in the area.

21:00 2 hours ago

00′ The game starts

The ball rolled in Vila Belmiro, Santos gave the exit.

20:552 hours ago

⏱’ Taboo at stake!

20:532 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

20:523 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

The teams come to the field.

20:283 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

20:08 3 hours ago

⏱’ Gross Mass escalated!

20:01 3 hours ago

⏱’ Scaled fish!

19:404 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

19:404 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

19:384 hours ago

⏱’ Arbitration

02:49 21 hours ago

When is the Santos vs RB Bragantino game and how to follow LIVE?

02:44 21 hours ago

How and where to watch the Santos vs RB Bragantino match live

02:39 21 hours ago

Possible lineup of Bragantino

02:34 21 hours ago

Santos likely lineup

02:29 21 hours ago

How is Bragantino coming?

02:24 21 hours ago

How is Santos?

02:19 21 hours ago

Situation of Massa Bruta in the championship

02:14 21 hours ago

Fish status in the championship

02:09 21 hours ago

Enter the G6!

02:04 21 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the small screen of VAVEL Brazil.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Cicinho reveals that he trained drunk at Real and explains his disguise

Former side Cicinho, who played for Real Madrid, São Paulo, the Brazilian national team, revealed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved