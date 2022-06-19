Google’s new intelligence can be programmed to make calls

Intelligent learning using information available in the online environment makes machines develop communication patterns. For example, virtual assistants respond because they have been programmed to associate a series of online content.

Therefore, an artificial intelligence gets better and better by collecting a lot of data. On the internet, this is not difficult and together with the TSE, Google has been collecting some materials, looking to offer the telephone answering service using AI in the future.

Artificial intelligence talks like a human and streamlines certain tasks

Google itself has been using the program to update the registration of companies on its page. There are already more than 11 countries undergoing the experience of receiving phone calls made by a ”robot”, and it seems that the results are being satisfactory.

In Brazil, around 200 establishments are interviewed per day and 50,000 businesses have been updated. The idea is that in the future everyone will be able to order by phone and check opening hours or ask questions by clicking on a button that triggers the Google Duplex feature.

