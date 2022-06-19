Group of Sergipe people suspected of scams in the Quixadá trade used robot to clone credit cards

Quixadá: It was using a robot that a group of six suspected embezzlers acted against commercial stores in Quixadá, generating a loss of about R$ 30 thousand. The group operated mainly in clothing stores, but also came to apply the scams in a car dealership and a liquor warehouse.

The information was obtained exclusively by Revista Central from a source from the Military Police, who acted in the apprehension of the suspects. The crime was discovered after the group’s arrest, on May 6, in a hotel in the Jardim dos Monólitos neighborhood in Quixadá, but the group’s modus operandi was only now revealed. At the time, clothes, cell phones and a revolver were seized. The material was valued at R$ 22 thousand.

According to the source, the entire coup took place virtually. With the help of a kind of robot, clones of credit cards were generated to be used in the purchases that the suspects made in the stores of Quixadá. The entire process was done remotely, using the virtual card that they themselves manufactured.

Also according to the source, the group was led by four Sergipe residents who lived in Aracajú, but there were two Quixadaenses who participated in the scheme. They had the mission to go to the stores and find out which ones accepted distance purchases, where the customer places the order and the store sends the payment link, which would be done by filling in the information on the cloned virtual cards.

A military police officer who acted in the arrest of the group revealed that “it is a heavy group”. After the robot generated the cards, “they applied them to the merchants”. The scam was concluded when, after processing the purchase, “the operator canceled after they took the goods”, leaving the merchant at a loss.

In the hotel room where the six suspects were arrested in May, the Civil and Military Police seized three bags of clothes that were valued at R$22,000. But according to the source, the group intended to apply the scheme to other stores, and even a dealership to buy a motorcycle. “They tried to buy a motorcycle, but it didn’t work out because the manager was suspicious, and in a warehouse they bought some drinks”.

Revista Central got in touch with the chief delegate of the Regional Civil Police Station of Quixadá, William Lopes, to find out about the progress of the investigation that was opened to investigate the group, but due to the holiday regime and optional point decreed in the bodies and public offices of the state, the inquiry cannot be accessed for new information to be passed on



