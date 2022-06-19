Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Will Be ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

The Guardians of the Galaxy have gone from a little-known team in comics to one of the most beloved in cinemas, all thanks to the brilliant mind of James Gunn.

The director and screenwriter of the team’s films is the perfect guy to take characters that no one knows and don’t have the slightest appreciation and interest and transform them into characters loved by the public with a single film.

And Guardians of the Galaxy still have at least two more productions with James Gunn at the helm. O Christmas special which opens in December on Disney Plus, and the team’s third film, which hits theaters in May 2023.

And in an interview with Deadline, James Gunn commented on what fans can expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Specialdescribing how “very light, bubbly and fun”calling the entire project “absolutely ridiculous”:

“Yes, the Christmas Special is very light and bubbly and fun and absolutely ridiculous, so I think that’s great. And then we’re going to do the second season of Peacemaker.”

This is in line with other recent quotes from Gunn where he addressed the unique nature of the special, saying that “It’s unlike anything anyone has seen before”:

“The Christmas Special is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe we’re succeeding. We all absolutely love it. It’s unlike anything anyone has seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

It is worth remembering that the director has already stated that in this special we will have the introduction of “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” and which is fundamental for the future of these characters, as it will present “some important new elements in the Guardians story”.

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

