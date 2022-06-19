Gunmen who killed Paraguayan prosecutor on honeymoon sentenced to 23.6 years in prison

Of the five gunmen accused of the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was on his honeymoon in Colombia, four were convicted. Wendre Still Scott Carrillo, Eiverson Adrián Zabaleta Arrieta, Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendoza and Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño are imprisoned in Colombia.

The fifth person involved, Francisco Luis Correa Galeano, according to information from the Colombian justice system, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and the criminal case remains open. The penalty could reach 47, but as they accepted the convictions it was reduced to 23.6.

This Friday (17), Colombian newspapers published new images that confirm that Marcelo Pecci and his wife were being accompanied and monitored by two of those involved. They were even seen in the restaurant of the hotel where they were staying.

Although the Colombian police managed to arrest the five involved and four of them were already convicted within a period of 37 days, so far no alleged or alleged masterminds have been arrested.

There is information that the prosecutor was the victim of an alleged consortium involving criminal groups in Brazil, such as the PCC (First Command of the capital) and also in Colombia, according to the testimony of one of those involved.