Haaland hasn’t even made his debut for City, but is already a target for Spanish giants for 2024

Main signing of the current transfer window so far, Haaland is already starting to have his name spoken outside Manchester City.

Florentino wants Haaland at Real Madrid in 2024

However, if something happens, it will not be for now, but for 2024. That’s because, according to AS, Real Madrid would be determined to close with the Norwegian in two years, to be the natural replacement for Benzema, who will be with his 36 years old.

Haaland, then, would be another young star of this new merengue project, which has been investing more and more in young players. No wonder, the club has been closing with names like Tchouaméni and still targeting the excellent Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund.

Florentino Pérez wants a completely renewed team within a few years, so that Real Madrid can continue with its hegemony for another decade. Thus, Haaland would be the new ‘centre’ of this project, as well as Vini Jr and, perhaps, Mbappé.

Meanwhile, Haaland prepares to start his Manchester City story. The young player arrives at the citizen club full of expectations, mainly because of his great performance at Borussia Dortmund where, in just over two years, he scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 games, in addition to 19 assists.