Hamilton celebrates 4th, but warns: “Rain made everything different” – Formula 1 News

FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE: VERSTAPPEN IS POLE IN CANADA. ALONSO IS 2nd

Lewis Hamilton will start in fourth position after a rainy qualifying for the Canadian GP this Saturday (18). Max Verstappen is left in pole position, followed by the Spanish duo of Fernando Alonso, from Alpine, and Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari. After complaining a lot about the car after the first free practices, the seven-time champion revealed that he never felt so good with fourth place.

“I feel great, very happy. I’ve never felt so good about fourth place, to be honest. Maybe my first year there in 2007 when I got my first fourth place in the standings. It’s a similar feeling, because it’s been a difficult year for us and it’s been important to get through everything that happened today,” said Lewis.

Hamilton and Russell tested different setups on Friday. The seven-time champion tested a new floor in the second free practice, but complained that the car only got worse. After a night of hard work as a team, the improvement in performance encourages the Briton for the race.

“It was difficult for everyone on the track today. Everyone is working very hard, and we are constantly facing these challenges. We worked a lot on the car at night. We went in two opposite directions yesterday for information. George’s hit was better. So the car was not good and I think that tomorrow we should be in a much better position”, explained the Mercedes driver.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his fourth place a lot

Even so, the German team’s car is far from pleasing the seven-time champion. Lewis revealed that he is still looking for a pace he is comfortable with at the Montreal circuit, and believes that fourth place in the standings only came because of the rain that fell.

“We have a slightly different set-up for the race tomorrow. I hope we can stay in this position. With this car, we need everything and more to work out. I believe that on this track you need a rhythm, and this car is on another one. It’s not at the normal pace, so it’s been hard to adapt. The rain made everything very different. I don’t know if it would be like that in the dry”, commented the Briton.

Hamilton is now looking for his second podium of the season. The start for the Canadian GP is scheduled for 15:00 GMT. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of Formula 1 LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

